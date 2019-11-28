EDITOR'S NOTE: Cobb Community Foundation recently celebrated a nationwide spotlight on what they described as the increasingly important role community foundations play in addressing the issues facing local communities. Here is one of their stories (Part 5 of a 5-part series):
When Bill Dallas sold his company in 2014, he and his wife, Ginger, wanted to make a difference that would extend beyond just their own family. They considered creating a foundation but found that option overwhelming. Their attorney suggested they talk with a community foundation, and then a friend specifically suggested the Cobb Community Foundation. “We really liked the focus on the local community,” Bill says.
They created the Bill and Ginger Dallas Family Gift Fund. They contribute annually to their fund, distributing half of each annual installment to selected charities and leaving the remaining half in the fund. “This way, we will be making a difference and creating a self-sustaining fund at the same time.”
The Dallas’ made sure their legacy of giving would continue. Shortly after they established their fund, they took their four grandchildren on a trip to Italy. But there was a catch. Each grandchild first had to recommend a charity to receive a donation from the Bill and Ginger Dallas Family Gift Fund.
Founded by a group of Cobb business leaders who recognized the community’s need for a vehicle to invest in its future in late 1993, Cobb Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that is passionate about inspiring charitable giving, building resources for the future and connecting donors who care with causes that matter. To learn more, email CCFTeam@cobbfoundation.org or visit www.cobbfoundation.org.
