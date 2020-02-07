Another weekend, another set of lane closures on interstates in Cobb County.
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close lanes on I-285 and I-75 starting 9 p.m. Friday.
On I-285, two southbound right lanes will be closed between Paces Ferry Road and South Atlanta Road, and between South Cobb Drive and Bolton Road each weekend night from 9:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.
This is so contractors can continue work to preserve the interstate bridge, the state transportation department said.
“These closures will provide safety for workers and drivers as crews conduct bridge joint replacements and apply co-polymer overlay to the interstate bridge structures,” a press release from the department stated. “As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone.”
On I-75, northbound lanes will be closed in the area of Ernest W. Barrett Parkway.
From 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday the state department will close one left lane for “re-stripping.” Traffic will be paced, the department said.
One right lane on I-75 north will also be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for replacement of a barrier wall.
“These closures are needed to perform rehabilitation of the I-75 southbound bridge over Barrett Parkway,” GDOT said, adding the project included bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts, and painting of the superstructures. “This $4.28 million project is scheduled for completion on March 31, 2020.”
Motorists can plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic pacing and lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
