MARIETTA - As the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre prepares to open its doors to the public again, it's in need of donations to make sure it won't have to close them for good.
To help, a local business, Superior Plumbing, has offered to match donations to the theater for up to $6,000 through July.
Because of the pandemic, the Strand has been closed since mid-March, and it relies more heavily than many theaters on ticket sales and other event revenue, said Andy Gaines, Strand general manager.
"The Strand is more than a couple of rooms and a building. This is a community gathering spot for all walks of life to come together," he said. "People come together to see a show, be with friends, celebrate birthdays, celebrate weddings, for people to have an emotional connection to each other."
Jay Cunningham, owner of Superior Plumbing, said he is challenging people to support the arts by donating to the theater.
"We're encouraging people and business owners to step up for the arts, because the arts are important," Cunningham said.
Superior Plumbing will be matching donations in July and challenges another business to match in August, which can invite another to do the same in the coming months, calling the initiative "challenging it forward."
The theater is opening in phases: first the fourth-level terrace, then the second floor and later the auditorium. The whole theater is expected to be open by July 17-18, when Departure, a Journey tribute band, is scheduled to perform a two-day concert.
Gaines said the theater, which opened 85 years ago, hosted over 1,000 events last year, and though the theater has continued to produce shows virtually, the expected shortfalls are "significant."
"We actually received a diary from someone, she just passed but she was in her 90s, and she wrote in her diary every day, and she came to the Strand from when she was tiny...that's what this place can mean to people, and so we want to make sure that we are that for her and for a whole new generation."
Businesses and individuals are invited to donate directly, hold a fundraiser or buy tickets, merchandise or gift cards. For more information, visit www.strandmarietta.org.
