As the exit of Kennesaw State University President Pamela Whitten approaches, attention turns to who will next lead the school.
It was announced in April that Whitten has been named president of Indiana University, effective July 1.
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia named Whitten KSU’s fifth president in June of 2018. Prior to her work at KSU, she served as senior vice president for academics and provost at the University of Georgia.
Kathy “Kat” Schwaig, chief academic officer and provost, will take over as interim president beginning June 30, after an appointment by University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley.
He said Schwaig "has great passion for Kennesaw State University and has built a reputation as an exceptional leader" at the university.
“I appreciate her willingness to serve and know she will continue to work collaboratively with faculty, staff, students and leadership to help KSU achieve its goals," Wrigley said in a USG news release.
Wrigley has also announced that he will retire from his position, effective July 1.
As provost at KSU, Schwaig has been responsible for "all aspects of the university’s academic mission," including planning, budgeting, supervising and reviewing instruction, research and continuing education, Wrigley said.
She has supervised the deans of KSU’s 11 colleges and previously served as head of multiple university entities since her arrival at KSU in 2002.
KSU officials credit Schwaig with improving the reputation of the Coles College of Business in her time as its dean to a point where its part-time MBA is now ranked among the top 25 in the nation and first in Georgia among public institutions by Bloomberg Businessweek (2018), as well as other top honors from other publications.
Prior to joining KSU, Schwaig held faculty positions at Georgia State University and Baylor University.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve Kennesaw State as interim president,” Schwaig said. “Because of our great students and the dedication of KSU faculty and staff, we enjoy significant momentum and focus in the areas of enrollment growth, student success and research funding. Working collaboratively with all university stakeholders, my objective as interim president is to continue KSU’s extraordinary trajectory towards becoming one of the best R2 institutions in the nation.”
When a vacancy occurs in a presidency at a University System of Georgia institution, the chancellor consults with the chair of the Board of Regents to determine whether to conduct a national search, according to USG policy on the matter.
If a search is conducted, the chancellor and the chair of the Board of Regents may appoint an institutional search committee.
The committee would be composed of representatives of the faculty, alumni, students and community, with faculty making up the largest number of institutional members.
A spokesperson for USG said Thursday a committee has not been created thus far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.