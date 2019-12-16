Two Cobb County inmates allegedly beat up another man while onboard a Cobb County Sheriff's Office transport bus outside Cobb County Superior Court in downtown Marietta, according to an arrest warrant.
According to a warrant from Cobb County Magistrate Court, 20-year-old Ty Anthony Thompson of Kennesaw and 20-year-old Jules Jackson of Smyrna punched the victim in the head enough to cause him to bleed.
The victim was required to seek medical attention, according to warrants.
The incident occurred Nov. 20 at about 5 p.m., police said.
Ty Anthony Thompson was previously booked in July after being identified in a lineup by an armed robbery victim. A separate warrant from October alleges that Thompson is a member of the Crips gang.
Jules Jackson was arrested and charged with armed robbery late last year. He escaped from custody while undergoing treatment at WellStar Kennestone Hospital but was later caught in Kennesaw.
The name of the victim in the beating matches that of a man facing multiple counts of armed robbery dating back to 2016.
In addition to their previous charges, Thompson and Jackson now face new charges of battery.
