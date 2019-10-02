Sometimes jail-based fiction made for the silver screen isn’t so far from the truth, if a Cobb inmate’s arrest warrant is anything to go by.
Police say 20-year-old Marietta resident Justin Michael Vanbroekhoven, who has been in the county jail facing a dozen charges since January, fashioned three wooden shanks from a broken broom and hid them in his cell mattress.
Officers found the sharpened pieces of wood, each eight to nine inches long, during a cell search in the jail around 10 p.m. on September 24, Vanbroekhoven’s arrest warrant states.
“Inside of his mattress were three, approximately 8-9 inch pieces of sharpened wood from a broom that he broke, with torn bed linen at one end to create a handle,” the warrant states. “The accused admitted to having the “shanks” (homemade weapon) and acknowledged he placed them in his mattress.”
Police said Vanbroekhoven was the only inmate housed in the cell at the time the weapons were found.
He has been in custody just over 250 days, facing a raft of felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated assault, armed robbery, interference of government property, marijuana possession, burglary, theft by receiving stolen property and giving contraband to other inmates, jail records show.
