cobb jail.JPG
Buy Now

The Cobb County Adult Detention Center

 Aleks Gilbert

An inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died Thursday night, a representative with the county medical examiner’s office confirmed Friday.

Michael Gerhard, operations manager at the medical examiner’s office, declined to share additional details regarding the death.

The death is the third this year among detention center inmates.

Gerhard said his office would conduct an autopsy Friday. The full medical examiner’s report detailing the case of death can take several months to complete, he added.

The Marietta Daily Journal has reached out to the sheriff’s office, which runs the detention center, for comment.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.