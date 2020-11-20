An inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died Thursday night, a representative with the county medical examiner’s office confirmed Friday.
Michael Gerhard, operations manager at the medical examiner’s office, declined to share additional details regarding the death.
The death is the third this year among detention center inmates.
Gerhard said his office would conduct an autopsy Friday. The full medical examiner’s report detailing the case of death can take several months to complete, he added.
The Marietta Daily Journal has reached out to the sheriff’s office, which runs the detention center, for comment.
