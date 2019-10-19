A Cobb inmate is facing new charges for allegedly breaking a deputy’s finger.
The incident took place Monday evening, according to Sheriff's Department records. Officers said Hayward Michael Yarbrough was in the infirmary and “was violently hitting his head on the cell door where he was housed.”
Police said Yarbrough refused to stop, and officers needed to enter the cell to prevent further self-harm.
“Once entry was made, said accused did resist and offer violence to (the victim),” according to a warrant from the Cobb County Magistrate Court. “Said accused attempted to bite the left hand of (the victim), causing (the victim) to have to strike said accused with a closed right fist about the face or head in order to prevent the attack on his person. During this attack, said accused did cause the right ring finger of (the victim) to break.”
The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and referred to a hand surgeon for further evaluation.
According to jail records, Yarbrough was arrested in July following a traffic stop in which he was charged with possession of a firearm while a felon. He was convicted of felony aggravated stalking in Cobb County Superior Court in 2016.
He previously faced charges of probation violation, firearm possession by a convicted felon and driving with a malfunctioning brake light. After the latest incident, he now faces two new felony charges: aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and obstruction.
He remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bail.
