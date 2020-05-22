A former account supervisor for Cobb business InfoMart is accused by local authorities of stealing almost $600,000 from the firm over a period of almost two years.
Joshua A. Knight of Kennesaw is charged with felony theft by conversion, according to his May 18 arrest warrant obtained by the Cobb sheriff’s office.
“Said accused was the account supervisor for InfoMart but was not authorized to write checks payable to himself,” Knight’s warrant states. “Said accused wrote checks payable to himself between the dates of January 3, 2018, through September 25, 2019, from the business. Said accused deposited 130 InfoMart business checks in the total amount of $587,826.10 into his personal Bank of America account.”
Knight has not been taken into custody in Cobb in relation to the charge, records show.
On April 23, a Joshua Alexander Knight was arrested by Cobb police in relation to a separate incident, records show.
In that case police charged Knight, 32, listed as living in Marietta, with misdemeanor counts of theft by taking and battery, per his April 23 warrant.
Knight was booked into the Cobb jail that day on those charges and released on a $1,500 bond order after about 12 hours in custody, per county records.
