Dr. Danny Branstetter is the director of infection prevention at Wellstar Health System. This is the latest in a series of interviews with Branstetter regarding the coronavirus in Cobb County. Branstetter last spoke to the MDJ in late July. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Doctor, could you give us a quick update on the coronavirus? I keep hearing cases in Georgia are going down. Is that right?
A: Fortunately, we’re seeing a slight downturn in our numbers. So what does that mean? It means that we have a downturn in not only our percent positives, but actually total number of infections. So this is really good. But we are still at an elevated level of new numbers of infections per day. We are still considered a hot spot for a high level of new infections per day, although we are seeing a significant trend in the right direction. ... We need to not only get the number of new cases down, we need to get the number of cases per 100,000 down, and then we need to get our percent positive test down. So what are those numbers that we’re looking at? ... We want to get that percent positive down less than 5%. That would be ideal. Less than 1% would be fantastic, but less than 5%, that’s a good number, and (you’re) probably not considered a high level at that point. The other number is 100 (infections) per 100,000 (people) ... if we get below that, and that’s another number that will be satisfying us as not (being at) a high level of infection.
Q: We’re not just worried about how many people have the virus but how sick they’re getting. Has there been any change on that front since we last spoke?
A: Not really. We’re still seeing some very critically ill patients in the hospital and across the gamut in age range and health conditions.
Q: What do we know about long-term health effects from the coronavirus?
A: So there’s a lot of conversation around, ‘Well, I’m young and healthy (or) I didn’t have any symptoms or I (had) an asymptomatic infection.’ We are learning more and more about this virus as we go along. We’re just six months, maybe nine months if you take January, into learning about this virus. So we know that people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection, whether it’s asymptomatic or had symptoms and didn’t require hospitalization, can develop complications after recovery. And there are well-documented cases in the pediatric population of an autoimmune or immune dysfunction called multi-system inflammatory syndrome. And then there are good documented cases, even here in the state of Georgia, of young, healthy people who have cardiomyopathy, and that’s a dysfunction of the heart muscle itself, which was not present before the diagnosis of COVID was made.
Q: What treatments seem to be working?
A: We are trying many different therapies, a lot of (which) are experimental still. We don’t have a universal treatment that’s a cure or best for everyone. ... We have a steroid therapy. This is an anti-inflammatory medication that people are receiving when their oxygen level is low, and this helps improve their oxygenation. So that’s one. The second one is an antiviral medication called remdesivir. And we know that when we give it early in the course of illness, maybe around 10 days or sooner (during the) duration of the illness, it has shortened the duration of symptoms. ... I didn’t say prevented death, I didn’t say it prevented other people from getting an infection from you. So it’s not the answer by itself. But it does help in a lot of people. So we are using that and have adequate supplies of those. ...
We are also using convalescent plasma. So there’s a lot of questions about convalescent plasma. We’ll start with: ‘What is it?’ It’s antibodies, so we as humans make antibodies to fight infections of all kinds. So when someone has recovered from COVID infection, they make antibodies in order to do so. So they can donate their blood and a component of that called plasma that has these antibodies in it. And then we can take and give that donated antibody plasma to someone who has a new infection with COVID to help them get on top of the infection sooner. Now that person who receives the plasma will still make their own antibodies, and we’re just trying to give them a dose of antibodies so their body has an immune boost in order to try to get this infection under control sooner. There’s a lot of controversy about, does it work and who it works in. What number or level of antibodies do we need to be giving people as a dose is something that we’re still trying to figure out. ... Also it’s a blood product. So we are giving a medicine that you can have a reaction to. So it’s not benign and not everyone can receive those. We have to have a matched donor to make sure that you don’t have a reaction by having a non-compatible or non-matched donor. ... People have to often wait on a match donor to (become) available. And so we are very thankful for our community members who have given so much and continue to donate. ... It’s such a need year-round, but please consider donating plasma if you’ve recovered COVID.
Now, this the controversy that you’ve heard in the news about plasma recently is, can we use it? Who do we use it in? And is it approved? Is it not approved? We’ve been using plasma for several months here at Wellstar, through an expanded access program with our partnership with the Mayo Clinic, and it’s under a research protocol and we’ve been submitting data and trying to study this therapy for best use. The FDA has now said that we can use it as a emergency use authorization. ... It makes it a little easier from a paperwork standpoint for us as providers to be able to administer it to our patients. But we’re still being very cautious, looking for side effects and trying to study and look for other publications on who best to use this medication in.
Q: Last time we spoke, the testing situation in Georgia wasn’t great. There were long lines, long turnaround times. Since then, I’ve heard the governor say that we’re under capacity. I’ve personally been tested twice, and each time it was a breeze; I was in and out and got my results in less than 48 hours. ... Have we solved testing in Georgia?
A: We’ve improved it. The key factor is demand. As our numbers have improved, and the community spread has decreased, those people that have been in contact with someone who have active current COVID infection is going down, so we’re screening less and less people after exposure (and) labs are able to handle the capacity a lot easier. Also, our partner labs, our reference labs and our vendors to provide testing kits have also stepped up and been able to provide us with more volume and more supplies.
Q: Another thing that you recommended at the time was that symptoms drive testing. ... What’s your advice regarding testing today?
A: I think there are two clear reasons to get a COVID test. The first one is the Captain Obvious one and that is, ‘I have symptoms that are consistent with (COVID).’ ... So yes, if you’re having symptoms get tested. If you are in contact with someone who is recently diagnosed with COVID infection, and it’s been within two weeks of their diagnosis ... then yes, I would get tested ... just to make sure that you’re not spreading it as well, even if you’re not having symptoms.
Q: What’s the latest on the race for a vaccine? I read the CDC has told states to prepare to distribute a vaccine as early as November. Are we seeing the light at the end of the tunnel?
A: First of all, we’re in what’s called phase three of ... three here in the United States’ vaccines. This is really one of the final hurdles that new therapies like vaccines and medications go through in order to prove efficacy and safety. ... We still need to understand the data from these trials. We don’t have any data yet. And that just takes weeks to get. We’re looking at at least four weeks to develop an antibody response. That’s what we want the vaccine to do. And we’ll look at side effects for at least those four weeks. And then we want to understand how long the antibodies stay around. So we want to understand (whether) you need one shot of a vaccine, or (whether) you’re going to need two shots, and then if you require two shots, (does) everyone require two shots, or is it just a certain amount of the population? For example, kids (or) the elderly? So those are still questions that need to be answered. And we want to get this right. The worst thing in the world we could do would be to roll something out too soon and and miss the mark ... both in efficacy and safety.
The vaccine trials are going well. They appear safe. They also appear to be doing what we want them to do: producing antibody response and immune response. ... All of the ones that are in phase three trials, we want them to be winners so we’ll have enough supply to give to the entire communities that need them. ...
So we’re looking at only eight weeks down the road before that November 1, (late) October deadline. I think that is very soon. I’ll be thrilled to death if we have good data and the trials are solid. ... It would very much surprise me if we have that available. I think more realistic is end of November (or early) December at the earliest that we should have some ... But it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s not toward the end of the year, the first of 2021, just to understand and make sure we get this right.
That does not mean that they (will be) 100% protective and you will not get COVID. So in addition to the vaccine, it may be very realistic for us to still be pushing measures like wearing a face mask, and social distancing and (hand) washing, all these measures in combination with a vaccine, particularly after it first rolls out.
Q: Cobb and Marietta schools just announced plans to reopen for in-person schooling. ... Last time we spoke, you said the jury was still out on the degree to which kids — who rarely get seriously ill from the virus — can spread it. Has our understanding of this evolved?
A: There’s little bit more data since we spoke last time. I think what some of the data has found has been very interesting of late. It is the amount of virus, we call it a “viral load” or number of copies of the virus when we swab someone’s nose — that’s been looked at in children versus adults, and it appears that children actually have a significantly higher amount of virus, which concerns me that they could be a greater spreader of this infection ... than we previously thought. So still more to come. But that’s the latest news that I have so far.
Q: If parents ought to send their kids to school, what should they do to keep their kids and themselves safe?
A: If we can keep (the amount of virus circulating in our community) down to lower levels, that percent positive (of) less than five or even less than one (percent) ... we’re keeping everyone safer, including our children who are going to school. ... So (what) I would first (recommend) is that our communities can band together by doing what they’re doing now and reducing this number of infections that we’re seeing a positive trend in. The Labor Day holiday is upon us. Both the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays, we saw a significant amount of new infections and a spike ... so I’m really fearful that we’re going to see the same thing after Labor Day.
In addition, everything we’ve talked about for quite a few months: social distancing, wearing a face mask, washing your hands. All of those are still the important measures. It’s very tough to expect young kids to do this. I want to encourage teachers (and) parents to look for the Wellstar Kids rap out there on YouTube. It’s a very catchy tune that will help children be able to remember those things.
Q: People have been pining for fall sports. Is that safe?
A: Again, I think the key is keeping our community numbers down. So as we control the virus, it makes events like sports safe. I would very much worry about in-person sporting events because of the large crowds. I still think that the potential for a increase in community spreads are there. And that I think ... the wrong thing to do is to have open, large gatherings for any event: sports, faith events, funerals or weddings.
Q: We’re approaching the flu season. How serious is this, to have both the flu and coronavirus circulating at the same time? Relatedly, how bad do you think this flu season is going to be?
A: We are modeling many, many different scenarios with the upcoming flu season. ... We know that respiratory illness season is upon us for kids. ... So we also know that COVID is not going away and will be circulating during those months as well. We (do not) at this point have a crystal ball that tells us exactly what the flu season is going to look like. We know that much like (early) 2020, when COVID first came around, we blunted the flu season and essentially ended it by the measures to prevent transmission of COVID. That speaks to doing the things we’re asking our population to do and to continue to, despite immense COVID fatigue by everyone, everywhere. To still social distance, wear a face mask, wash your hands, because those also prevent influenza and RSV infection and the spread of those.
Q: What should people do now that all these other (viruses) are coming back?
A: Self quarantine, isolate, sleep in your own room if possible. Wipe down common surface areas like handles on doorknobs and faucets, commonly touched countertops, things like that. Wipe those down with household disinfectants. They are very effective against all the respiratory viruses that we worry about.
The other things are the social distancing, wearing a face mask, washing your hands, limiting the amount of travel and all those things ... For influenza in particular, we have a vaccine. ... So again, I don’t have a crystal ball. I’m not going to get it 100% right. But I would say I would encourage people to get their flu shot by mid-October at the latest.
Q: Is there anything that we haven’t touched on that you think it’s important for folks to know?
A: Mental health. Mental health is so important. We’re all fatigued. ... We’re already dealing with the pandemic, social unrest and now back to school for our kids. Parents are stressed out, they’re wondering about work and keeping safe. ... And how do I deal with that and keep a full-time job (and) manage a family. All these are hugely important for us, not to forget to check in with one another, to remember that mental health providers are available. They’re available virtually all times of the day, in person as well. It is nothing to shy away from. ...
Mention it to your managers or employers, (to) human resources for employee assistance programs ... I just want to think about individuals and all the stress that this has put on them and put on our communities from anxiety and depression, from the social distancing. It’s very real. It’s as real as the COVID is itself. So please check in with one another. And please get the message out there that mental health providers and therapies are available to everyone in some form or fashion.
