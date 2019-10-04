MABLETON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state Environmental Protection Division are investigating a fire in an industrial area along the Chattahoochee River.
“Right now it doesn’t appear to be toxic,” Capt. Joseph Bryant of the Cobb County Fire Department said Friday morning, citing initial testing from the department’s hazmat team.
A passerby alerted the fire department to the fire at 5800 Riverview Industrial Drive at 6:05 a.m. Friday. By 9:30, billowing clouds of black smoke had been reduced to brown haze above the building, which belongs to plastics company Custom Plastics and Innovations, or CPI. Blue-tinted water ran down Riverview Road, runoff from firefighters' cannons. Employees of neighboring businesses were not asked to evacuate the area, but were sheltering in their respective buildings.
Friday evening, Bryant said fire department investigators had yet to determine the exact time or cause of the fire. The EPA and EPD investigators had not officially concluded their investigation but did not find any toxins after they had arrived.
"By the time they got there they didn’t have any chemicals or anything in the air and the runoff looked like it was still nontoxic," he said. "If (they were) there a little earlier, I’m sure that huge plume of smoke had some things in it."
CPI makes a variety of plastic items, including plastic gator heads and plastics for 3-D printers.
In addition to the hazmat team, three engines, two ladders and two battalion chiefs responded to the one-alarm blaze, which did not spread from the building in which it started. Bryant said the building was a total loss and, as of 5 p.m., firefighters were still on scene trying to extinguish the remnants of the fire.
