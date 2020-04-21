At the beginning of the month, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce tweaked a state of emergency he had declared only a week earlier, closing gyms, recreation centers, hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, waxing salons, tanning salons, spas, tattoo parlors and massage-therapy establishments.
Now those businesses are set to reopen, courtesy of Gov. Brian Kemp’s Monday announcement that he would amend his own shelter-in-place order which had rendered local governments’ emergency actions null and void.
Boyce and his colleagues on the county’s governing board were largely supportive of the governor’s move Tuesday, saying people worried it would fuel the coronavirus’ spread could simply stay home.
“What this all comes down to is individual responsibility,” said west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill. “If you don’t feel safe going out, then stay home.”
In interviews with the Marietta Daily Journal, Boyce and east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott echoed the sentiment.
“The public will really decide if a business is making them feel safe,” Ott said. “Just because these businesses are open doesn’t mean that people have to go there. ... They’re not going to go there if they don’t feel safe.”
The lone dissenting voice among the board’s five members was the sole Democrat, south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid.
Noting the many interests the governor has to balance, Cupid nevertheless described his decision as “premature,” pointing to the fact his “shelter in place” order advising people to stay home does not end until April 30. The governor’s public health state of emergency, meanwhile, does not end until mid-May.
The commissioner said personal responsibility could only go so far in halting the virus’s spread and would disproportionately impact first responders.
“We are all collectively impacted, unless you are somehow in a situation in which you don’t need to have any contact with anyone,” she said. “And I do not know many people who are fortunate to be in that position.”
When asked whether he thought the move was prudent given the advice he’s been given by Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Boyce said he would not speak for her. But the two speak daily, and the chairman said there have been promising signs since the implementation of his and the governor’s declarations of emergency.
“We arrested the spread of it,” Boyce said, referring to the coronavirus. The number of new cases among county residents reported each day seems to have plateaued at between 30 and 50, he added.
But the county is still a ways from bringing back its 4,500 employees, most of who have been working from home in recent weeks.
The reason is a lack of testing, Boyce said, with only 200 tests conducted at the county’s drive-thru testing site at Jim Miller Park Monday — a number insufficient to adequately identify and isolate county employees who might fall sick after returning to their offices.
Cupid also commented on the state’s ability to provide adequate testing: “I have yet to see evidence that testing is broad enough at this time.”
Boyce and Ott both said the governor’s decision would ease some of the economic pain inflicted by his emergency declaration and forestall acts of civil disobedience seen elsewhere in the country.
“I don’t want Cobb and Georgia to become like some of these other state where people are protesting being sheltered in place or a lockdown,” Ott said.
Ott noted the governor’s decision would also impose restrictions on the businesses to reopen that would limit the virus’ opportunity to spread.
“I think it’s a misnomer on people’s part to think that they’re just opening up like they were before,” he said. “No, they’re not. They’re opening under very strict guidelines.”
The businesses were also unique, he continued, in that they “only had two choices: Either they were open or they were closed. There was no middle ground, like restaurants (which) could do takeout.”
There was, however, some second-guessing of the governor’s order among commissioners.
North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell said she was initially unsure whether the governor’s decision to reopen those businesses so soon was wise.
“Initially I had a few reservations, thinking, ‘Is this too soon?’ but we have to look at the other side and see that some of these businesses, especially small businesses, will never recover,” Birrell said. “Friday may be too soon, but I think if they practice social distancing and minimum operations as the governor has put forth, I think, hopefully, it will be OK.”
Birrell noted that county hospitals are under capacity and that the governor’s order still requires that people practice social distancing.
Gambrill said she was a “little surprised at the inclusion of fitness centers, hair salons, tattoo parlors and the like — businesses that some Cobb cities had closed specifically because they could not maintain a distance of at least 6 feet between employees and patrons, as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This is where we leave it up to individual businesses to get creative to ensure the safety of both the person they’re working on and their employee,” she said Tuesday. “And then again, I go back to personal responsibility and say, ‘You know what, I’m just not gonna go and get my hair cut yet.’”
