A Marietta man has been indicted on six felony charges after police said he pimped out a 16-year-old girl for prostitution in a Super 8 motel room on Franklin Gateway, advertising her for sex all summer long over the internet.
The girl told police she wanted to help Emmanuel Rayshaad Fleming, 20, because he was homeless, and that the two shared in the profits of the operation.
Fleming has been in custody at the Cobb County jail without bond for 71 days since his arrest at the motel, near the intersection of Interstate 75 and South Marietta Parkway, on Sept. 1, his jail record shows.
He was indicted by a grand jury in Cobb Superior Court on Thursday on two counts of sex trafficking and single counts each of aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault, armed robbery and robbery by intimidation, court records show.
Arrest warrants state Fleming took the teenage girl away from her Smyrna home without permission from the child’s grandmother and legal guardian between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, when he rented out a Super 8 motel room in Marietta where he engaged that child in prostitution.
“Said accused did obtain a motel room and enable said child to perform acts of prostitution and did share in the financial proceeds,” the warrant states. “The child stated she was doing it to help him because he was homeless.”
Police said they located six escort advertisements listing the teen for sex services on an adult escort website between June 10 and July 14.
“The child advised they did prostitution all summer,” warrants state.
Police further allege Fleming stole $40 from a male teenager’s wallet at the motel just after midnight on Sept. 1, half an hour before being apprehended by Marietta police officers on site.
He also repeatedly hit a woman around the head with a gun, forced her to do a sex act and stole $100 cash and her cellphone from her around 6 a.m. at the Lexington Park apartments in Smyrna on Aug. 2, investigators said.
