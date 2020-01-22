A former Cobb County high school teacher accused of threatening to blow up a local elementary school is attempting to clear her record, court documents show.
Toshuaa Tymille Baker, a former teacher at Campbell High School, was arrested in March 2019 after police said she threatened to blow up King Springs Elementary School.
Baker was subsequently indicted by a grand jury on a felony count of terroristic threats. She was fired by the Cobb County School District.
Her case files in the Cobb Superior Court show she recently entered into the county’s pretrial diversion program, which can result in a person’s charges being dropped, their criminal history being restricted and their prosecution being abandoned.
Baker’s case became a “dead docket” in the court on Dec. 17, 2019, the latest order of the court in her case shows. It states Baker’s case will be revived if she doesn’t complete the diversion program.
The pretrial diversion program in Cobb is for first offenders accused of crimes that did not result in injury to a victim, and who are otherwise nonviolent and non-aggressive in nature, according to the Cobb District Attorney’s Office, which oversees the program.
Some other offenders who have committed crimes involving domestic violence can also be eligible.
Participants must go through a set period of supervision, which may include counseling, education, drug screening and community service work, in lieu of their cases being prosecuted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.