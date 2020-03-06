Joyce Carter, an east Cobb resident with a love for golf and bowling is going to keep right on doing both — her recent 100th birthday won't stop her.
"I enjoy being out in the fresh air and being with my friends and fellow golfers. I feel fortunate that I'm healthy and able to participate," she told the MDJ.
Carter, a New Jersey native who worked as a weather observer in New York after high school, moved to Indian Hills neighborhood in 1975 with her husband Cy Carter and youngest son.
Shortly after her move at the age of 55, she began taking golf lessons, playing with the nine-holers before moving up to the 18-hole ladies' group, according to the women of the Indian Hills Women's Golf Association.
Carter has played and volunteered with the group ever since, and still golfs every Tuesday that she can, said Sue Marshall, a friend and member of her league. If she doesn't finish all 18 holes, she'll still ride along and will always be there for lunch with the group, Marshall said.
When Carter was a spry 92, she joined a newly created bowling league at the country club. Many of the group of women that formed the league were her fellow golfers and were looking for another sport to enjoy in the colder months, according to David Carter, the 100-year-old's son.
Joyce Carter's fellow league members say she was and still is one of the best bowlers. Though she bowled her high score, a 148, in 2015, she consistently scores above 130, her friends told the MDJ.
David Carter gave up his mom's secret: She's the best bowler in their league because she has experience. He said his mother has been an active bowler since the 1960s.
"I think Mom will keep golfing and bowling for several more years — for as long as she's able to get around without a walker. Although she's slowed down a little in the last few years, she's still very active and social," he said. "My favorite thing about her is that she has always had a positive and cheerful attitude."
David Carter said his mom is known around the community for the thank-you gifts she gives to the women who do her hair and nails or friends who drive her to golf, bowling and church, even servers at restaurants. She's known to leave little chocolate mints, cookies or tiny bags of trail mix behind, he said.
"In the past, she would always bake a tray of brownies for the people who worked at the polling precinct she managed, which they all looked forward to," David Carter said.
Joyce Carter celebrated her 100th on Feb. 25, surrounded by friends and family at the country club.
She called the celebration "overwhelming, but very special and lots of fun," and said she was happy to be able to spend time with so many friends and fellow golfers, "who keep me young."
But one well-known friend brought her a particularly memorable surprise.
On the floor of the state Senate that day, Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, a friend and fellow golfer, wore purple — Joyce Carter's favorite color — and took 30 seconds to honor her on the Senate floor.
That night, Kirkpatrick presented her with a copy of her comments from earlier in the day.
"Joyce plays golf with me at Indian Hills Country Club and she actually hits the ball straight, unlike me. She's also a very good bowler, and her can-do attitude is an inspiration to many, including me," Kirkpatrick told her fellow state senators. "Happy birthday, Joyce."
As for how she feels about being 100, Joyce Carter said she hadn't given much thought before her century birthday came around. It just happened.
"I wasn't counting the days and years," she said. "I feel blessed to be living here (in Marietta) and in good health, and don't believe I would be happier anywhere else."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.