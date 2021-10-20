Incumbent Alderman Tim Richardson leads in campaign contributions in this year’s only contested race on the five-member Board of Aldermen.
With Election Day coming up on Nov. 2, Richardson has raised $2,050 — including $1,000 in self-funding — as he seeks his seventh term on the board. While his cash raised falls short of the $2,500 threshold at which a candidate must file a disclosure report, his in-kind contributions bring him up to $2,675.
Richardson’s opponent Kimberly Haase, founder of I Love Kare Senior Concierge Services, filed an affidavit affirming she had not raised more than $2,500.
Richardson’s supporters are Park-A-Toy, an RV storage facility in town, (giving $200), the law firm of Sams, Larkin, and Huff ($200), and Calvin Diemer, CEO of Day's Chevrolet ($200).
Richardson has called for supporters to reelect him and “Keep Acworth on Track,” touting the “revitalization of downtown Acworth and the development of the Cobb Parkway business corridor.”
Haase’s website, meanwhile, says she wants to support services like parks and mental health programs, increase local youth engagement, and keep unemployment low by growing its diverse business community.
The other two candidates on the ballot are Alderman Tim Houston and Mayor Tommy Allegood. Both are running unopposed and affirmed they have not raised more than $2,500.
