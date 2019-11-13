An increase in water rates cleared its second hurdle Wednesday morning when the Cobb-Marietta Water Authority’s finance committee voted in favor of raising the price of water by another 2% in 2020.
The rate increase would hew to a three-year price plan the Cobb-Marietta Water Authority approved in 2018 and affect the authorities that service homes and businesses in Cobb and neighboring counties.
Earlier this month, the Water Authority's planning committee voted in favor of the move. The committees' votes are recommendations that will now be considered by the entire board on Monday, when the board holds its first hearing on its 2020 budget.
The Water Authority's budget is split between an operating budget, which includes the cost of day-to-day operations and maintenance, and a capital budget, which includes major upgrades to existing infrastructure and the building of new facilities.
Despite the rate increase, the operating budget will decrease 2% to $21.5 million next year, according to Glenn Page, Water Authority director. That's because capital expenditures are expected to jump from about $50 million in 2019 to almost $70 million in 2020.
The authority had expected to spend about $70 million in capital projects in 2019, but delays in construction and billing on the part of contractors have meant that some of those expenses had to be shifted to the subsequent year's budget, Page said.
"Very seldom are (contractors) successful in accomplishing these works in the schedule they set out in the beginning," he said.
Most of the decrease in the operating budget, meanwhile, will come from fewer legal expenses related to the authority's fight with the federal government over how much water the former can draw from Lake Allatoona.
Part of the reason for rate increases, Page said, is an anticipated decrease in the amount of water the authority's second-largest customer, Paulding County, buys. Next year, Paulding will open its own treatment plant.
Wednesday, the finance committee also signaled its approval for annual rate increases of 2.5% between 2020 and 2024, Page said.
The move, he explained, would prevent large price spikes in the future in the event of some kind of shock, such as a drought.
Past unexpected price hikes "occurred primarily because we haven’t done previously what we’re doing today: looking way out into the future," Page said.
