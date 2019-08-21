KENNESAW — A group of citizens committed to improving Kennesaw for children with special needs saw their work rewarded when the City Council approved plans for an inclusive playground this week.
Parks and Recreation Director Steve Roberts presented the proposal for the enhancement of the playground at Swift-Cantrell Park to make the 18,500-square-foot area accessible and add inclusive features.
According to Roberts, the plan will add 5,000 square feet of new features. The synthetic turf surface and ramps onto the structure will make it wheelchair accessible, and a playhouse included in the plans has 20 sensory features.
The committee, made up of citizens and members of the Swift-Cantrell Park Foundation, studied six submitted proposals ranging in cost from $394,000 to $494,000. Playground Creations was awarded the contract with a bid of $449,993.25 and will be paid for with funds from the 2016 SPLOST.
Ann Pratt has been involved in the process from the start and reached out for ideas, even speaking with people in Arkansas who sent pictures and suggestions. She approached council member Pat Ferris when he was running for Post 3 in 2017 and he pledged his support.
“It’s been a great process. I didn’t know all this stuff existed,” Pratt said. “It’s going to be great for the city of Kennesaw.”
Ferris reflected on early conversations with Pratt, saying, “We started off with a couple of swings and now look at where we are. I just want to say thank you to everyone that has been involved.”
Roberts said the project should be complete in about 12-14 weeks. The committee hopes to eventually add a swing feature that’s inclusive to wheelchairs, but their initial ideas for a wheelchair swing had safety and code concerns.
“I went to the early meetings and I know there were some challenges: Where are we going to do it? How are we going to do it? What is the right thing to do? Thank you all for being so persistent and pushing through and getting this done,” said council member Tracey Viars.
In other business:
*The council approved keeping the maintenance and operation millage rate steady at 8 mills, as well as a rate of 1.5 mills to fund the debt service on the $15 million recreation and traffic safety bonds. The floor was opened for public comment on the proposed rate at three separate sessions, one on Aug. 12, and again Monday morning and evening, but there were no comments.
The 8-mill maintenance and operations rate was approved 4-1, with council member David Blinkhorn as the lone nay vote. At a previous meeting he had spoken in favor of a rollback rate.
Pat Ferris proposed a rollback rate on the bond millage to 1.447 mills, which according to Finance Director Gina Auld, would have saved each taxpayer $4 for the year. The measure failed 3-2, with Ferris and Blinkhorn voting in favor of the rollback rate, and Viars, Chris Henderson and James “Doc” Eaton voting against it.
The original 1.5-mill rate passed 3-2, with Ferris and Blinkhorn opposed.
*Kennesaw resident Joe Bozeman addressed the council during public comment as vice chairperson of the Cemetery Preservation Commission. He said they have four empty slots on the nine-person committee and are having difficulty assembling a quorum at their meetings. City council could potentially reduce the committee to a seven-person minimum to assist with the open slots. Any interested parties are encouraged to contact Debra Taylor, city clerk.
