Following the advice of health professionals to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, new etiquette norms have emerged in business and social environments.
In place of traditional handshakes, people are increasingly bumping elbows to greet each other, though fist bumps are also used.
State Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, a registered nurse who is also on Gov. Brian Kemp's state coronavirus task force, said refusing a handshake is no faux pas while reports about the virus are prevalent.
People may decide to cancel plans because of concerns about the virus, and others should be understanding, Cooper said.
"It would certainly be polite for anybody who has accepted an invitation to call and simply say, 'I think it would be wise for my wife and I, or my husband and myself, not to be around groups of people at this time. We would prefer not to do that, I am so sorry.' The hostess should be very generous and say, 'I understand,'" Cooper said. "Even though they may not be overly concerned, some of their guests they’ve invited might be. And you have to respect the other person’s feelings."
Cooper encouraged people with elderly parents to call and check on them rather than going in person, and if someone is under quarantine or confirmed to have the virus, they can help without visiting them.
"You can text them, call them on your phone, if they need groceries, drop them on the front doorstep, but you don’t need to be having visits with them," she said. "I know for many people that’s going to be terribly boring; for others it’ll be like a vacation."
Elbows are preferred because they don't have the direct contact of a handshake or even a fist bump, said state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, who is a physician.
"Shaking hands is no good at the moment," Kirkpatrick said, adding that doctors have practiced elbow bumping and waving for years.
"People are getting really creative, with the Vulcan salute, like Spock did on 'Star Trek,' and even jazz hands. Some people are using their feet, although I would be afraid of tripping," she said.
The state senator said that most people who are healthy don't have to change much about their routines, but anyone who is sick at all should stay home. Those who will have guests at their homes, such as for a special event, should politely remind potential visitors to stay home if they are not feeling well, she said.
Futren Hospitality CEO Mitch Rhoden, a former Cobb Chamber of Commerce chairman, said no one has been offended since his business began strongly encouraging elbow bumps, but people are still adjusting. He calls the elbow greeting the "corona bump."
"(Handshaking) is something we’ve all been doing for all these years, so it takes some getting used to, some training and some reminding, but I think everybody recognizes the benefit of it," he said. "The sooner we all embrace this, the healthier we will all be, regardless of whether we’re dealing with flu, coronavirus, whatever."
The inherent humor associated with touching an elbow to another's, and keeping a lighthearted attitude around it, helps smooth over any awkwardness around the new greeting, Rhoden said.
"It's certainly not the same, but when you add an element of humor to it, calling it the 'corona bump' and making light of it, I think it helps for people to understand that you’re not avoiding shaking hands to be rude but to be healthy, and everybody wants to be healthy," he said.
Basic prevention measures
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of coronavirus and you develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have coronavirus, stay home and call your healthcare provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and symptoms.
For information about coronavirus visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.
