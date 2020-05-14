MARIETTA — A commercial development may be coming to North Marietta Parkway between Fairground Street and Cobb Parkway, across the street from Marietta Power and Water and other city facilities.
The Marietta City Council, in a 3-2 vote, approved rezoning for seven parcels along North Marietta Parkway for community retail commercial use Wednesday, with no variances.
Council members Grif Chalfant, Joseph Goldstein and Andy Morris voted for the rezoning and Reggie Copeland and Michelle Cooper Kelly voted against it. Councilman Johnny Walker abstained and Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson was absent.
The property in question, owned by Emmett Burton, was involved in a recent settlement with the city and the Georgia Department of Transportation over right-of-way acquisition for a turn lane there. Part of the settlement was for the city to give the land owners an opportunity to rezone for commercial use, as well as to not oppose the owners seeking curb cuts to provide access to the properties from North Marietta Parkway.
Burton, through Marietta Parkway LLC, sought rezoning for seven of eight adjacent parcels on the Loop, some of which were designated for office and residential use. He initially requested variances to reduce the required buffer next to residential areas, as well as setbacks and landscaping areas. His attorney withdrew all variance requests, however, after it was determined in early planning commission and council meetings that there was not a specific site plan. Drawings submitted to the city show two buildings, but they do not represent a confirmed plan, and what type of businesses may occupy the space is yet to be determined.
A couple that lives near the proposed project voiced concerns about the residential land there becoming commercial. Randall Green said that he didn't believe the land could work commercially without variances that would affect his home.
"It seems to me that if they execute the plans to change it to commercial, you will still not have enough land, because of the shortness and everything to make it a viable development," he said. "So my concern is the next step after this, is there will be a request for zoning exceptions. That is our concern, and we believe we will be impacted in a negative way for several reasons if it goes through."
Morris asked Green how far his property was from the proposed commercial site, and he estimated it was 70 to 80 feet.
Copeland proposed denying the proposal, and was seconded by Kelly, but they failed to get the votes of any of the other council members.
Kelly asked for clarification on whether the curb cutting stipulation in the legal settlement would be affected by a zoning vote. City attorney Doug Haynie said no, and stressed that council members' decisions were not tied to the settlement, though when asked if it could become a drawn-out legal dispute, said, "it could go to court and take some time."
Goldstein, when asked to confirm which way he voted in the council's first vote, clarified that he supported commercial use for the property and was approving the rezoning.
Later, Chalfant said he supported the move because he believes all the properties fronting North Marietta Parkway there should be commercial.
"I believe that little area needs to be commercial along that parkway. All the surrounding properties except the backup to it are commercial and industrial and everything else. It just doesn’t need to have one little parcel there that’s residential," he said, adding that without the variances, any commercial building will have to be at least 80 feet away from the neighborhood properties behind it.
Morris said he supported the rezoning because the land is surrounded by commercial uses, including a boot store, and near U.S. 41. He added that when a more detailed site plan goes to the City Council, they can take more steps to make sure neighbors aren't negatively affected.
"It just made sense to me. Ninety percent of that area is commercial already," he said. "To me, nobody presented any evidence that it was going to affect anybody tremendously."
Kelly told the MDJ she opposed the rezoning because she felt the council needed more information about what might be built there, though she wasn't against developing the property commercially.
"To request rezoning, my concern was, we’re not quite sure what their plans are for the property. When you’re doing a rezoning request, I think we should know what’s going to go there. In this case my concern is to make sure we’re not negatively impacting the subdivision that’s right behind them," she said. "I would have rather seen that business model and what potentially could be going there, and they didn’t have that. They just wanted that zoning change."
Walker, who abstained from the vote, agreed that the council didn't have enough information, and said he sympathized with both sides of the discussion.
"The way I understood it...part of that property was taken from them. I felt like, are we making it where their property is unbuildable? I just felt like I needed to abstain because I didn’t know every aspect of it," he said.
