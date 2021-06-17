MARIETTA — In a revote Thursday morning, the Cobb County Board of Education voted unanimously to adopt the Cobb School District's $1.5 billion annual budget.
The board had already adopted the budget during its 7 p.m. June 10th meeting, but because the second required public budget hearing was neither broadcast nor made available for public access in person that day — a violation of Georgia open meeting laws — that adoption was nullified, and a special meeting was called.
Thursday morning, the board re-held a budget hearing and then voted again at 11 a.m. to adopt the fiscal 2022 budget, containing 4% to 8.6% raises for eligible staff. The district also says it plans to use $51 million in reserve funds.
Board members Dr. Jaha Howard and Leroy "Tre" Hutchins were absent from the voting meeting. Board member Brad Wheeler attended virtually. The hearing and vote were both broadcast live on the district's website.
Last week's budget adoption 'moot'
In an interview with the MDJ after the meeting, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday's adoption was not a "revote." Instead, he said, since the district did not broadcast or allow access to last week's public hearing on the budget, it "rendered the board vote on the budget in the (evening) meeting moot."
"You have to have two hearings, and then the vote. That's why this happened today," he said. "So basically, today's budget hearing and the board vote resolve that. Because it wasn't open to the public — the hearing — that made it moot, it's invalid, so it didn't happen. And then the board vote on the budget during the meeting didn't happen because we had not had the budget hearing."
In response to questions on why the board's 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 10th meetings, bookends to the 6:30 p.m. budget hearing that wasn't accessible, were live-streamed without a hitch, Ragsdale said the district had been aware of technical issues before the afternoon session and were able to fix them in time.
When they were made aware of the issues that prevented the 6:30 p.m. meeting from being aired, they were able to resolve those issues again in time for the 7 p.m. session, he said.
The public is still only being allowed into the board meeting room one by one when they sign up to speak during public comment until next month, according to the district. However, the MDJ was allowed into the board room on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic forced restrictions and pushed meetings online.
Board Chair Randy Scamihorn also noted that Thursday morning was the first time the board sat on the dais instead of in a more spread out configuration on the meeting room's floor.
Public comment
Two speakers signed up to give their thoughts on Thursday morning, the first of whom was Heather Tolley-Bauer, a Cobb parent and one of the co-founders of Watching the Funds Cobb, a self-described "grassroots group of engaged stakeholders" in Cobb dedicated to watching how the district spends its public money.
Tolley-Bauer began by asking Scamihorn to extend her time to speak from two minutes to six, since last week's meeting had five speakers, totaling 10 minutes of allowed commentary. She said, due to the short notice of the special-called meeting, she was the only member of her group able to make it to the meeting to express concerns.
"We'd like to give the public the opportunity to hear everything that we have to say," she said.
Scamihorn agreed to provide her five minutes. A new policy approved by the board last week limits public comment to two minutes per speaker, but the board chair is able to make exceptions.
Tolley-Bauer reiterated concerns over the board's split approval late last year of up to $12 million to be used to buy sanitizing technology, including installation of ultraviolet lights, as part of the district’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
The purchase resulted in blowback from the community and questions over the efficacy of the lights in combating COVID-19. The district later canceled that contract after it said the lights had malfunctioned at an elementary school in February and requested a refund from the contractor.
Tolley-Bauer also said Watching the Funds surveyed a group of teachers and found the district's online portal, Cobb Teaching and Learning System, didn't live up to their standards. Ragsdale has touted CTLS as indispensable and said it is well-liked by staff.
Federal pandemic relief money
In addition to allowing comment on the district's annual budget, the board's 10:30 a.m. public hearing provided a make-up opportunity for the public to give input on a third round of federal pandemic relief money through the American Rescue Plan.
A second speaker, Shannon Deisen, voiced her own concerns, as well as those of a friend who wasn't able to attend, on the use of pandemic relief money to help special education teachers address learning loss.
Deisen was also allowed extra time — a total of three minutes — though she said she wouldn't need it.
Deisen, a parent of a student who uses special education services, said special education teachers often work one-on-one with students, and additional summer learning opportunities funded by money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act are not enough to bridge the pandemic learning gap.
She said the district should use available money to shrink class sizes and hire more teachers to "most effectively address learning loss," in the fall.
"Summer school is not enough," she said.
Ragsdale told the MDJ Cobb Schools is estimated to receive about $160 million through the American Rescue Plan, and a more detailed presentation on the money will be given at a later date.
But, he said, 20% of that money must be used to combat learning loss.
"Some of that is happening this summer, during summer school," Ragsdale said, adding that the number of students in summer school this year is "significantly higher."
The superintendent said also pandemic relief money has been set aside to pay for additional staff in the fall. Brad Johnson, the district's chief financial officer, said the specific placement of those teachers will likely be laid out at the same time as plans for the incoming pandemic relief money.
(1) comment
The 3 democratic members didn’t protest. Amazing
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.