Former Cobb County NAACP President Deane Bonner says she has always regarded Martin Luther King Jr. Day as “a day on, not a day off,” a phrase borrowed from former Cobb County Manager David Hankerson.
It’s no surprise then that the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough to keep the Cobb NAACP and county government from hosting their virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Conducted virtually and streamed on Monday morning, the event was hosted by WSB-TV anchor Fred Blankenship.
“There is no better place to be and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. than right here in Cobb County,” Blankenship said. “We celebrate the legacy of Dr. King like no other. We get down, from song, to spoken word, to all out joy.”
Blankenship was hardly exaggerating. In the hourlong virtual program, viewers were graced with musical performances and speeches that honored the contributions of the native Georgian and civil rights icon.
Following this year’s theme of “Restore the Dream, Rebuild the World,” the event featured a number of current and former government leaders. Newly elected Cobb Board of Commissioners Chair Lisa Cupid spoke to the impact King’s legacy has had on her aspirations for governance.
“His vision for all children to grow up in a community where they are free to pursue their full potential unhindered by racism, bigotry or division of any sort — this is the vision I have for all of Cobb County,” Cupid said.
“Many are looking for a restoration of civility and hope. Cobb County is positioned to be a beacon of such hope and restoration, and our potential is unlimited if we not only bring everyone to the table to talk about our challenges, but to also find solutions.”
Bonner and her daughter, Jeriene Bonner Grimes, the current Cobb NAACP president, presented the NAACP’s 2021 Living the Dream Award to Kim Gresh, president of the S.A. White Oil Company.
“Thank you for who you are. Thank you for what you bring to our community. Thank you for being a freedom fighter,” Bonner Grimes told Gresh in a pre-recorded video.
“When we talk about Cobb County, the NAACP and you have had a relationship,” Bonner added. “But you not only epitomize what this award represents to us … Cobb County is so proud and honored that you are who you are … and you help us be what we need to be.”
After a year when relationships between law enforcement and Black Americans captured the national spotlight, Craig Owens, the county’s first Black sheriff, said that King’s philosophy points a way out of the strife and unrest that has consumed the country.
“In times like these, Dr. King’s wise words so clearly show us a path forward — a way to build a more perfect union,” Owens said. “As we celebrate MLK Day, I am filled with hope … the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is committed to living the vision that Dr. King set forth.”
Breaking up the appearances of public officials were performances by Princess Starr and James Wright Chanel, who sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” respectively.
Austin Broughton, a public speaker and impressionist, delivered a rendition of King’s last speech before he was assassinated. Known by King’s refrain that “I’ve been to the mountaintop,” the speech was delivered in April 1968 in support of striking sanitation workers in Memphis.
Quoting King, Broughton delivered the closing words from what were to be some of King’s final words.
“Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I'm not concerned about that now. I just want to do God's will. And he's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I've seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.