Around 1,000 people, some dressed in prom dresses and others in pajamas, tuned into Marietta High School's online prom Saturday, dancing to live-streamed music and sharing the moment virtually, school leaders say.
Principal Keith Ball and other school officials organized the virtual prom after Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all school buildings to remain closed for the rest of the school year, in turn canceling school events.
"It was surprisingly fun just listening to all the songs and jamming out and just dancing around on FaceTime with friends," said Marietta senior Monica Leon.
Leon said while some of the friends in her group didn't fully commit to dressing up, she and her boyfriend and fellow senior Victor Osorio put on their outfits, styled their hair, took their photos and shared a special prom meal over FaceTime, making a full night of it.
The couple even took their photos separately and edited them together.
Leon attended her junior prom at Marietta High, and while the online prom wasn't the same, she said it was "a really nice touch" by Marietta schools to set it up for their students. She said smoke rose and balloons fell all around DJ Ricky Moss on a stage at Marietta High School as he took nonstop song requests through Instagram all night long.
"I think it was really nice of Mr. Ball and (Superintendent Grant Rivera) to throw a virtual prom to support us," Leon said, noting that her friends at other schools have had proms canceled with no replacement.
Wendy Oliveri, a West Side Elementary School kindergarten teacher and mother of a Marietta High junior, said she and her daughter, Izzy Oliveri, headed to downtown Acworth with Izzy's older sisters to take some prom photos before the big night. Then the group headed back to the house, changed into PJs and sat down to a special meal and music.
Wendy Oliveri said her older daughters, who'd gone to their junior and senior proms at North Cobb High School, also made an effort to make the night special for Izzy. The kindergarten teacher acknowledged that while her daughter will likely still be able to attend prom next year, many seniors missed their last chance at a high school milestone.
But she said she's happy that, like her family, others may still have prom photos to keep.
"It was a nice way that (students) could still have that experience, and it brought families together," she said.
Still, students said the reality of the virtual prom made them a little melancholy. Leon said as she put on her makeup and did her hair for the night, she was reminded that she never got to say a proper goodbye to her classmates.
"Normally for prom, they'd be coming over and helping me get ready. It just felt so weird not being able to do that with them," she said. "And then we all started talking about how we're not going to get to see each other ... before we go off to college. ... I'd say we were all a little sad and nostalgic about what we were missing out on."
Senior and student body co-president Marcos Rios also donned his tux, blew up balloons and listened to the music with friends as he ate a special-ordered prom meal on Saturday.
Rios agreed it wasn't the same as having his final prom in person, but he said he enjoyed a little relaxation time with his friends.
"We still made some nice memories," he said.
Ball said giving back and providing something to students who have missed a large portion of their year was the main goal of the night. He said while school leadership is aware nothing will fully be able to replace a true prom experience, he was encouraged by the level of participation from students. Moss received more than 1,000 song requests, he said.
Ball said he'd seen pictures of families creating prom themes, taking group photos or watching the virtual event on a large projected screen outside.
He said the virtual prom lasted about 20 minutes longer than advertised so Moss could finish out the night's song requests. The principal said he and the DJ finished out the night dancing and playing air guitar to Journey's "Don't Stop Believing."
"Families really appreciated it, which was really the goal. Families now more than ever really needed something to laugh at," he said. "And we had a good time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.