The City of Marietta is challenging residents to put out their stars and stripes for Independence Day.
Last week, the city announced the annual July Fourth parade was canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus, but on social media said to watch for an announcement about "a way to still celebrate our patriotic spirit."
That announcement has come in the form of a video of Mayor Steve Tumlin and his family inviting residents to decorate their homes and neighborhoods to mark the holiday.
"I just wanted something that was like a parade, tangible," Tumlin said. "We’re going to encourage people to decorate their homes in the best patriotic colors, their businesses, it could even be their church, their subdivision."
Those who show off their love of country are invited to enter a contest with the city with photos of their decorated front yards, business store windows, neighborhoods and more. Another category is open for patriotic pets.
To enter your red, white and blue decorated space, submit photos with your contact information through the city's website. Entries will be accepted through 5 p.m. June 30. Winners will be anounced July 2.
To enter a furry, feathery or scaly friend into the patriotic pet contest, submit one photo of the pet by 5 p.m. June 18 on the city's website.
The judging committee will pick some of the top entries and allow the public to vote for the “Best in Show.” Voting for the city’s patriotic mascot will be open to the public June 22–26.
