MARIETTA — In response to fall flooding that damaged a number of Cobb County homes, the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday directed staff to examine whether funding its stormwater infrastructure should be paid for through a dedicated utility fee.
Staff were directed to study the idea by a 3-2 vote with Republican Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill voting no.
The nut of the proposal — which is purely hypothetical, noted Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who helped shepherd it to a vote — would be to create a separate utility fee on Cobb water bills for stormwater maintenance and improvements. Currently, county stormwater work is funded through higher rates paid by customers not living inside city limits.
The idea came out of talks following the September 7 flooding in east Cobb, Richardson said. Facing millions in damages, residents asked if a dedicated revenue stream for stormwater could have helped the county avoid the drainage and runoff problems which weren’t addressed prior to the flood.
There’s also a separate idea, Water System Director Judy Jones said, to expand the fairly limited services offered by stormwater management. The board could move forward with one, both, or neither.
One of the reasons for creating a separate fee is that the amount customers currently pay into stormwater is based on their water and sewer usage. A more reasonable approach, Jones said, would be assessing the fee based on the amount of impervious surface on a property, which plays into how much runoff a given property creates. Exemptions and discounts could be factored in to customers whose property takes extra steps to reduce their runoff.
“The big developments that have a lot more impervious surface than a property owner — they would be paying a more equitable amount for stormwater than the property owners are,” Jones said.
Jones said based on some “very, very preliminary” estimates, the average homeowner (using 5,000 gallons of water each month) would likely pay slightly less with a separate utility fee than the $1.99 per month they’ll pay next year under the current plan. That, however, is if the stormwater budget doesn’t increase.
Gambrill took issue with the proposed impervious surface rate (among other points), saying it would unfairly punish homeowners who have gone “above and beyond” to address runoff issues. Beyond that, she just wasn’t sure taxpayers would see a real benefit.
“Several of our cities have a stormwater fee, and in talking with those residents, they don’t know what they get for that fee. They don’t see any tangible measurements of results.”
