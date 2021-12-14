MARIETTA — More than 50 Marietta police officers, detectives, and civilian employees joined an equal number of students at the Walmart by the Big Chicken to fill holiday hopes for the department’s annual Shop with a Cop event.

“We are so fortunate to be part of this community where businesses and private individuals all contributed to make this a special holiday season for children who may not otherwise have been able to give or receive presents,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department.

The students, selected from Marietta City Schools, were each assigned to a police officer as they went exploring the toys and clothes in the store together.

“Seeing these children’s eyes light up with being able to select things they’d wanted, but their families couldn’t afford — and then they chose gifts for their parents and brothers and sisters as more important, that just touched my heart. I love this!” said one officer, who has participated in the event for the past 14 years.

Shop with a Cop was made possible by donations from the American Legion, Walmart, Marietta Wrecker, Tip Top Poultry and Marietta City Schools, as well as multiple private donations from the community, McPhilamy said.

