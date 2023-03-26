MARIETTA — Electric guitar blues and the aroma of smoked meat filled the air Saturday afternoon at Jim R. Miller Park for the second annual Georgia Food + Wine Festival.
Thousands of people clad in spring garb and dark sunglasses walked from booth to booth sampling some of Georgia’s best food, beer, wine and spirits.
“It’s awesome,” said Cynthia Wiseman of Acworth. “What a great day to spend outside eating and drinking.”
Kevin McNerney, owner of Glover Park Brewery, poured beer to thirsty guests as he explained the different tastes of each one.
“This is great,” said Harry Downing, of Acworth. “Walking around, drinking good beer, sampling spirits and food, hanging out with my lady.”
Under the shade of a white pop-up tent, Shannon Ashley, of Acworth, was busy educating people on the differences between bourbon and rye whiskey as she poured tiny samples for Lazy Guy Distillery.
“It’s fun to describe different kinds of whiskey and inform people on how the grain is broken down,” Ashley said. “For bourbon, the ingredients need to contain at least 51% corn, while rye must contain at least 51% rye grain. Rye usually has a spicier taste, while bourbon is sweeter.”
Syl Royal, of Acworth, said he was spending his time trying out different spirits.
“I prefer the rye,” Royal said. “Excellent stuff.”
Chef, author and farmer Mathew Raiford, of Brunswick, was making beef tacos at the Georgia Celebrity Chef Demo Stage.
Standing over a large pot of steaming meat, Raiford spoke to the crowd telling his story as he tossed in new ingredients in between thoughts.
“I am the sixth generation of my family to farm the land in Brunswick,” Raiford said. “The land was purchased by my great-great-great grandfather, Jupiter Gilliard, in 1874.”
The crowd interacted with the chef, asking questions as Raiford stirred.
“Everything smells so good,” Sid Boggs said. “As soon as I walked through the gate, I knew I was gonna eat up everything.”
Tequila, vodka, jalapeño margaritas, and other ice-cold beverages helped keep revelers cool as the heat intensified throughout the afternoon.
Abigail Smith, of Atlanta, served spicy margaritas to a line of enthusiastic fans, while describing the process of how Tanteo Tequila is made.
“I love tequila,” said Jono Davis, of Atlanta. “This spicy margarita is just terrific. Some of the vendors could probably pour more, but this is lots of fun.”
Busy vendors hurriedly mixed drinks, poured samples and interacted with customers as the bustle of the day never seemed to calm down.
People sat at tables, drinking, eating and taking a break from walking around.
Various booths were selling art and other miscellaneous products to festival goers beneath a large tent near the music stage.
Heading out to the parking lot, Brian Pace, of Decatur, looked content.
“Lots of fun. Lots of fun,” Pace said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.