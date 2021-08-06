Since Monday, 185 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Cobb County School District schools.
The district updated its "COVID case notification" webpage with school-by-school case totals Friday. This week, 86 cases were reported among Cobb elementary schools, 47 were reported among Cobb middle schools and 52 were reported among Cobb high schools.
Birney Elementary, Lost Mountain Middle and Kennesaw Mountain and Sprayberry high schools reported the most cases, with seven apiece.
Case totals in the district are not broken down by students or staff.
Marietta City Schools, meanwhile, said Friday 28 students and 9 staff members had tested positive between Tuesday, when the new school year began, and Thursday.
Countywide, almost 200 people have tested positive since Thursday afternoon, and three have died, according to the state Department of Public Health. No one has been hospitalized for COVID-19 since Thursday afternoon.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|08/06/21
|Change
|Cases
|65,380
|+193
|Hospitalizations
|3,698
|+0
|Deaths
|1,040
|+3
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|08/06/21
|Change
|Cases
|953,870
|+4,195
|Hospitalizations
|67,848
|+181
|Deaths
|18,829
|+33
On social media Friday, the county said cases of the virus have doubled each week for the past four weeks, and that 385 out of every 100,000 residents have the virus — well above the 100 per 100,000 threshold indicating a high-risk environment.
More than 85% of new cases are of the highly infectious Delta variant, the county said.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
