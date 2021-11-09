The Marietta Board of Education voted 5-1-1 to extend Superintendent Grant Rivera’s contract Tuesday night to the full three years allowed.
The split vote was a result of two board members believing that newly elected members should have a say in the matter when they join the board in January.
Under the new contract, Rivera’s base salary of about $209,000 will increase to about $230,000. His total annual pay package, which includes benefits, retirement account, etc., will increase from about $302,000 to about $334,000.
Board Chair Angela Orange, Vice Chair Kerry Minervini and board members Irene Berens, Allison Gruehn and Randy Weiner voted in favor of the extension, while new Ward 1 member Jeff DeJarnett, who was seated at the start of Tuesday’s meeting, voted against. Board member Jason Waters abstained from the vote.
DeJarnett was elected to represent Ward 1 in last week’s election, which also saw A.B. Almy and Jaillene Hunter elected to the board. While Almy and Hunter will be seated in January, DeJarnett was sworn in Tuesday because the Ward 1 seat was vacant. DeJarnett’s predecessor, Alan Levine, resigned earlier this year after the MDJ reported he no longer lived in his ward as required by state law.
Gruehn and Weiner did not seek reelection and in January will be replaced by Hunter and Almy, respectively.
Before the board voted to approve Rivera’s contract extension, DeJarnett made a motion to table the matter until January. Waters joined DeJarnett in voting to table, but it failed 5-2, with the rest of the board voting no. That was followed by the 5-1-1 vote to approve the contract.
After the meeting, Waters and DeJarnett explained that their votes were not about Rivera’s performance, but about giving Almy and Hunter a chance to weigh in when they join the board in January.
“I think he's done an amazing job. I think he's great for the system,” DeJarnett said. “With three new board members coming on at the same time, this close to next year, I felt like since those are the board members that are going to be moving ahead with the new board, I felt like it was ... a courtesy to them, to be able to decide the future.”
Waters gave a similar statement, saying he supports Rivera but wanted to try to include the incoming members.
DeJarnett said he wasn’t sure if his attempt to table would be successful going into the meeting, but wanted to try it anyway to signal his courtesy to the two other incoming members.
“I'm a Grant Rivera fan, I will always be,” DeJarnett said. “But you know, it's good to have some checks and balances.”
Under Georgia law, superintendents are allowed a maximum three-year contract. The board has regularly extended Rivera’s contract out to the full three years, annually, after reviewing his performance metrics. Prior to the meeting, Rivera had two years left on his contract. His new contract expires in June 2024.
Orange, the board chair, said Rivera’s contract stipulates that the board is supposed to take action by Nov. 1. That did not happen this year because the board was still waiting on performance data that informs their vote to come in. But the stipulation meant the board still needed to take action Tuesday, Orange said, even if the Nov. 1 deadline had lapsed.
Asked about what legal implications would result if the board had tabled the vote until January, Orange deferred to the board’s attorney, Clem Doyle.
“The board is doing its job on schedule,” Orange said. “So, the new board can participate next year.”
Orange also reiterated her support for Rivera, saying SAT scores and graduation rates are up.
“I am very pleased with his performance,” Orange said. “And I see our action tonight as taking steps to secure and retain top talent in our district.”
After the vote, Rivera thanked the board for the opportunity to serve and said he would continue to strive to meet the board's expectations.
