The Cobb County Board of Education has approved up to $12 million to be used to buy sanitizing technology for elementary schools as part of the district’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale requested the funds for ultraviolet light devices by ProTek Life and hand sanitizing machines by 3Oe Scientific, which were tested in a “proof-of-concept” process at Argyle, Bryant and Belmont Hills elementary schools starting in October. The board authorized the funding to expand using the two products to all 67 elementary schools in a 4-2 vote, with Democrats Charisse Davis and Jaha Howard opposing. Board member David Morgan, whose term expires at the end of the year, was absent from the meeting.
“Both solutions have proven science behind them and will allow us to provide just as quickly as possible the needed tools to help improve health and safety in our classrooms and schools ... which will also help parents be more comfortable sending their students back to school,” Ragsdale said to board members during their work session Thursday.
The hand sanitizer, Iggy, uses a water spray with a low concentration of aqueous ozone, which can neutralize bacteria and viruses. Where the district has used it, it’s been installed in high-traffic entrances. The UV light sterilization being used is called Cleanz222 by ProTek Life, which is a low-voltage ultraviolet light that sterilizes classrooms overnight. ProTek Life claims the UV frequency of the device kills 99.99% of microbes.
The superintendent said he was hoping to use a second round of federal stimulus funding to pay for the technology, but since that hasn’t happened he wants to start the purchase process during winter break. The $12 million will come out of unassigned money from the general fund, he said, and the plan is to reimburse the account with the stimulus money.
“It might not be the entire $12 million by the time we get the stimulus funding, but I do feel like time is of the essence,” he said. “I feel that we need to take advantage of the holiday break, Christmas break that we’re rapidly approaching that starts after tomorrow. But we will first replenish whatever funds we have utilized, up to that point from the fund balance before moving ahead with any other purchases.”
The superintendent said that he planned to use the technology in elementary schools first because it’s harder for that group to learn remotely.
“We realized that in the decision that was made to go virtual today and tomorrow, it’s very, very difficult for families. So we want to do everything we can to maintain that healthy classroom environment so that we can stay face-to-face,” he said. He added that the recently approved vaccines have not been authorized yet for young children.
Davis and Howard were hesitant to spend $12 million on the new devices, saying that there isn’t enough hard data about the specific products and there isn’t much information from the proof-of-concept process.
“We know that there’s very low-tech ways of fighting this virus: mask wearing and washing with just plain soap and water. So I am very concerned about using taxpayer money for these COVID technologies when we have not seen any studies, particularly peer-reviewed studies,” Davis said. “In that vein, I am curious if, (Cobb-Douglas Public Health) has given any input into these items that we are piloting.”
Ragsdale said he has had conversations with representatives from the public health department during the process.
“At this point in time, anything that can improve the health and safety in the classroom is on the table, anything and everything,” he said.
Ragsdale added that while the specific products being purchased are new, the technology behind them is supported by science: UV light is used in hospitals and studies have shown aqueous ozone to be effective against pathogens.
Howard said the district had other, more urgent needs, and that public health guidance indicated the virus spreads more through the air than on surfaces. He compared the UV light and the hand sanitizing machines to “a family that is struggling to pay for their internet and their lights deciding to get a flat-screen TV and a PlayStation 5.”
“Mr. Ragsdale, if we think about prioritization and the fact that a lot of our schools are asking parents for masks, the fact that we have a substitute situation, that’s dire, the fact that we need more nurses and manpower to make sure that we are contact, helping the department of public health contact trace properly—do you think that these products are higher priority than the things that I just mentioned?” Howard asked the superintendent.
Ragsdale said that masks and hand sanitizer are being provided through allocated COVID-19 funds, and the district is in the process of adding more nurses.
“A lot of the assumptions being made are incorrect,” Ragsdale said. “A lot of those things we’re already doing and we will continue to do. My recommendation today stands. There is nothing that prioritizes anything over the health and safety of our staff, teachers and students.”
