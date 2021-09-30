Major renovations to Old 41 Highway between Stilesboro Road and Kennesaw Avenue will be implemented by Cobb DOT in the coming years. DOT is set to widen the road, install two roundabouts, and build a pedestrian tunnel under Stilesboro Road.
A 0.5 mile stretch of Old 41 Highway will be renovated by Cobb County started in 2024, widening the road and adding two roundabouts at intersections with Stilesboro Road and Kennesaw Avenue.
The Cobb County Department of Transportation will make significant changes, in the hopes of easing traffic and improving safety, to Old 41 Highway near Kennesaw Mountain’s visitor center.
The project will widen the highway from two to four lanes between Stilesboro Road and Kennesaw Avenue, a roughly half-mile stretch along the park’s northern boundary. At the intersections of those roads, Cobb DOT will replace the signalized intersections with roundabouts. Each roundabout will include a westbound bypass lane to better speed traffic heading from Marietta toward Kennesaw.
Old 41 will also be shifted slightly northward in order to create more of a buffer between the highway and the park, per a Cobb DOT memo.
Project Manager Ligia Florim said the project came about after identifying several issues in the corridor, namely around congestion and safety. The corridor sees about 20,000 cars a day, with crashes in the area occurring at a rate more than eight times the statewide average.
In addition, DOT plans to install a pedestrian tunnel on the southern side of Old 41’s intersection with Stilesboro Road. The walkway, Florim added, will reduce conflicting traffic between pedestrians and vehicles, and allow park-goers to walk directly to the visitor center from its overflow lot further up Old 41.
The project is estimated to cost in the neighborhood of $17 million, but not all of that money is on Cobb County to put up. $4.9 million in federal funds have been secured, with another $750,000 in hand from the State Roadway and Toll Authority’s Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank.
It remains to be seen what the county will pay for the project, as Cobb DOT is still looking to chase down more outside funds. Because the project received federal support, Georgia’s Department of Transportation will oversee development of the plan.
Construction on the project won’t begin until 2024, with an estimated timeline of 18 months. While some lane closures in the area are expected, a full shutdown of the corridor isn’t part of Cobb DOT’s plans.
