Marietta Police say an "impaired driver" totaled two patrol vehicles while they were parked on the shoulder on Interstate 75 with lights flashing early Saturday morning.
At around 1:30 a.m., while three Marietta officers were working a minor crash on the right shoulder of I-75 north near Roswell Road, the driver crashed into the back of one patrol vehicle, forcing it into the side of the next, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.
The officer whose car was struck first was not inside at the time, but the officer whose car was hit second was completing paperwork in the driver's seat, the post said. The first officer was not injured and the second was treated on scene for minor injuries, according to police.
Police said shortly after the crash, the suspect driver fell unconscious and had to be revived with Narcan, a nasal spray emergency medicine used to revive victims of suspected narcotic drug overdose.
The suspect was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta and is expected to face "numerous charges," the post said. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
"Please keep all first responders in your prayers!" Marietta Police's Facebook post concludes. "While this shook up and impacted multiple lives, we are unbelievably thankful that everyone will be okay."
