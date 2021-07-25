Jul. 7—A Roswell man was killed in a wreck while riding his motorcycle near the Kennesaw State University football stadium Saturday. Dylan Nekrasas, 19, was driving his red and black 2002 Suzuki GSXR1000 east along Big Shanty Road just after 2:30 p.m. when he struck a BMW 430xi sedan turning left onto Big Shanty from Hidden Forest Court, according to Cobb police. Nekrasas was thrown from his ...