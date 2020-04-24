A Cobb man is in jail without bond, accused of manufacturing an illegal hallucinogenic drug, records show.
Joseph Edward MacMillan, 57, was arrested by Acworth police Thursday, after a citizen complained to authorities, the Acworth Police Department said in a news release Friday.
MacMillan, an Acworth resident according to police, is accused of possessing about 88 pounds of liquid Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogen naturally found in some plants and animals.
Officers said they recovered the DMT from a storage unit MacMillan was renting.
“We would like to thank the MCS (Marietta Cobb Smyrna) Drug Task Force for their assistance with this investigation,” Acworth police said. “Mr. MacMillan was arrested without incident and transported to the Acworth Detention Facility for bonding purposes.”
MacMillan was taken into custody by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at the Acworth jail around 3 a.m. Friday and booked into the county jail without bond, his jail record shows, listing a home address in Marietta.
He faces a single felony charge of possessing a substance with intent to use it to manufacture an illegal drug, records show.
Acworth police ask anyone with information about the case to call them on 678-801-4064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.