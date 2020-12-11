Late Friday, the FDA gave emergency authorization to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Later this month, it is anticipated to do the same for a vaccine made by Moderna. The companies claim their vaccines are more than 90% effective and safe to use.
According to the New York Times, about 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be sent across the United States over the next week.
“Every state, along with six major cities, has submitted to the federal government a list of locations — mostly hospitals — where the Pfizer vaccine is to ship initially,” the newspaper reported Friday.
The vaccine has been approved for all people age 16 and older and will be free to the public.
Once the shot is available, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin is ready to receive one. He has been around long enough to remember the polio scare, he said in an interview Friday.
“My parents weren’t scared to send me to get a polio shot when I was in first grade,” he recalled, adding that he saw no reason he should feel any differently about the pair of vaccines.
In a video uploaded to the Cobb County’s YouTube page last week, Cobb-Douglas Public Health Director Janet Memark said health care workers and nursing home patients were expected to begin receiving the first doses of coronavirus vaccines before the year’s end.
Memark did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by the MDJ Friday.
Despite the companies’ claims of having developed safe and effective vaccines, many Americans aren’t convinced.
A Quinnipiac survey released Wednesday found only 61% of Americans are willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. One in three said they did not think they would be willing to get vaccinated.
“When it comes time to roll up the sleeve, will Americans put their trust in the vaccine? The answer is yes, but as far as timing, there will be no rush to be first in line,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said in a news release announcing the findings.
However their constituents feel, local elected officials surveyed by the Marietta Daily Journal are, for the most part, gung-ho about taking federally approved coronavirus vaccines.
“I’ll be first in line,” said Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce.
“I have no qualms about being vaccinated,” said Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons. Nor did Mayors Tommy Allegood of Acworth or Al Thurman of Powder Springs.
Cobb Chairwoman-elect Lisa Cupid said federal approval of the vaccines had “given a lot of us hope.” But she was taking a wait-and-see approach after having read about allergic reactions among some who’d been given the vaccine.
Media outlets reported Wednesday that, among the thousands in the United Kingdom who had been given the Pfizer vaccine, two suffered from severe allergic reactions to the shot and those with a history of severe allergic reactions should not receive the Pfizer vaccine.
“Anaphylaxis is a known, although very rare, side effect with any vaccine,” June Raine, head of the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement Wednesday. “Most people will not get anaphylaxis and the benefits in protecting people against COVID-19 outweigh the risks.”
Tumlin said he trusts the system and wasn’t worried.
“I would be delighted to roll up my sleeve,” he said.
