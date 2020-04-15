A 15-year-old Marietta murder suspect is to be deported to El Salvador once released from criminal custody, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says.
Brayan Segura, also known to authorities as Brayan Eduardo Rivas and Brayan Rivas-Segura, was arrested by Marietta police on April 9, accused of the stabbing death of 14-year-old Marietta girl Janina Valenzuela the evening prior.
Police said Segura told them he stabbed Valenzuela near The Arbors at East Cobb apartment complex on April 8 as part of an initiation into the MS-13 criminal street gang, because she claimed to be from a rival gang, 18th Street.
Segura is in the Cobb jail without bond, charged as an adult with four felony counts of malice murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death and gang activity, records show.
ICE said Segura was initially apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol near Roma, Texas in November 2017, but was released as an “unaccompanied alien child.”
An ICE statement, shared Tuesday night with the MDJ by Atlanta Field Office public affairs officer Lindsay Williams, confirmed it had lodged an immigration detainer against “unlawfully present Salvadoran national Brayan Rivas-Segura, 15, pursuant to his arrest for murder April 9 in Cobb County, Georgia.”
An ICE detainer orders local law enforcement to not release the person, but instead to hold the person for up to 48 hours after the time they would otherwise be released, so immigration officials can detain and transfer them to federal custody.
If Segura is prosecuted in Cobb, convicted and sentenced, he will be subject to deportation at the end of his sentence, even if that is decades from now. If he is found innocent of his charges in Cobb and released from criminal custody, he must answer to ICE, which can still deport him for being in the country illegally.
“ICE will seek to take Mr. Rivas-Segura into immigration custody at whatever point he is released from criminal custody,” the agency said, adding the detainer was lodged through its program aimed at identifying and deporting illegal criminals.
“This law enforcement action illustrates the positive impact ICE’s 287(g) Program has in enhancing the safety and security of communities by creating partnerships with state and local law enforcement agencies to identify and remove aliens who are amenable to removal from the United States,” the agency said.
The program enables state and local law enforcement agencies to partner with ICE under a joint agreement, which delegates authority for immigration enforcement to those state and local authorities within their jurisdictions.
Marietta has such an agreement with ICE, which the city renewed in August 2019 for four years.
Williams told the MDJ that ICE lodged its detainer for Segura with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, which also has an agreement with the federal agency under the 287(g) program.
The death of Valenzuela remains under investigation and Marietta police urge anyone with information about it to call Detective Michael Selleck on 770-794-5372, or to anonymously use the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line 404-577-8477.
“This is truly an active investigation and we are still looking for info/tips/leads from anyone that can provide them,” Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, told the MDJ.
A GoFundMe page to raise money for Valenzuela’s funeral had generated over $22,000 by Wednesday morning.
(1) comment
So sad. But some politicians don’t want to work with ICE, they don’t want to strengthen our border. Remember that when you vote.
