KENNESAW MOUNTAIN — In 2016, Marietta's George Warren joined a procession of more than 2,000 people, each of them bearing a flag representing someone who died on 9/11. It left him awed.
"I was so inspired, that it made me want to join ... the (Kiwanis) club, and I've been there ever since," he said Saturday, marching again beside his wife Jayne, their baby daughter strapped to his chest.
"When you see the field, it really puts it into perspective, when you see all the flags, all the thousands of them that are there," he continued. "And all the work the club did to put this all together. It's the most powerful memorial I've ever seen."
Saturday's Field of Flags march began a two-week memorial marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that felled New York's Twin Towers, severely damaged part of the Pentagon and killed dozens more when a hijacked plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Organized once every five years by the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, Field of Flags acquires 2,977 flags, one for each person who died in the attacks, and invites people to carry them to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Once planted, the flags are left, usually for a week or so, a solemn reminder of the lives lost that tragic day.
Saturday's march began at 10 a.m. Saturday. Less than two hours later, the field beside Kennesaw Mountain's visitor center was quiet, save for the rustling of flags and the whoosh of passing cars.
Sept. 11 at 7:55 a.m., a service will be held for those killed in the attacks. Former New York Fire Department firefighter James D’Avolio will be the featured speaker. At 10 a.m. Sept. 18, the flags will come down, an event the willing and able are encouraged to assist in.
Beyond remembering the lives of those who died that day, Field of Flags attendees Saturday said memorials served a dual purpose: to keep the memory of that day alive for future generations, and to bring the community together.
"I think it's the most important thing that we could do today. I remember 9/11 when it happened, but she won't," Warren said, gesturing to his daughter Caroline. "It'll just be a footnote in history. ... I mean, anybody can read about it, but when they engage in a community-wide event like this, where we come together to honor those people and, you know, give thanks for what we have, it's powerful."
Boyce and Mike Phillips stood at the edge of the Rustic Market on Kennesaw Avenue Saturday morning, watching marchers go by. When asked why they had come to watch, Boyce Phillips' answer was simple.
"We're patriots," she said. "We love our country, and we walked in it last time, but we got mixed up on the date. ... But we are going to buy a flag. Ours is worn out from five years ago."
As the last of the marchers passed, a truck carrying a bundle of flags crept slowly behind. One volunteer told the small crowd that had gathered to grab a flag and join the march.
"Oh, I wish I had my tennis shoes on," Boyce Phillips said.
Participants who spoke to the MDJ remembered, without fail, where they were when they heard that hijacked planes had flown into the towers, into the pentagon, into a Pennsylvania field.
Marietta's Walter Robinson, a Bell South employee at the time, was at the company headquarters when a coworker came in the room and told everyone to turn on their TV. Andy Cole was working at the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield visitor center; that he was marching back there to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks was not lost on him.
Debbie McCracken, a past president of the Kiwanis club and west Cobb resident, was a school principal on Sept. 11, 2001.
A school resource officer came running down the hallway into McCracken's office, and told her what had happened. The school's senior staff gathered in a conference room to try and figure out what to do next.
"It's just etched in my mind, having to guard the elementary students from this horrific news," she said. There was no playbook for discussing an attack on American soil; she and her colleagues didn't know what to say.
There was one major departure in this year's Field of Flags from those in years past: In addition to the 2,977 flags typically installed at the mountain, another 13 were installed. They stood alone, and flew at half-staff, in honor of the service men and women killed during the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan last month.
"Those are the last men and women who gave their last measure," Jamie Vann, one of the event's organizers, said. The beginning and the end of the war in Afghanistan.
"That started it," Vann said, pointing to the 2,977 flags covering the field. His hand swept across, landing on the 13 additional flags standing in the distance. "And that closed it."
People who would like to sponsor or purchase a flag can do so at 911fieldofflags.com.
