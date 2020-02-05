MARIETTA — City Councilman Reginald “Reggie” Copeland has broken his silence about his May 2019 arrest, saying he was in fear for his life as a black man while interacting with Marietta police officers following a minor car collision.
“What precipitated this whole ordeal was the hostility and disrespect directed toward me by Officer Lukaszewicz and Officer Brown upon their arrival on the scene of the accident on May 24, 2019,” Copeland told media at a Wednesday afternoon news conference in City Hall, which he called in conjunction with local members of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “I was in fear of my life. My constituents wanted me to share what happened.”
Copeland, who is chairman of Marietta’s public safety committee, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of obstructing police in relation to the May crash. He was sentenced as a first offender in the case on Jan. 23 and ordered to undertake anger management evaluation, court records show. Because Copeland was sentenced as a first offender, he was not convicted and the case was restricted from public view.
On Wednesday Copeland said he tried to respond to requests from Marietta officers during the May incident, but they were hostile toward him from the very beginning.
“In my particular situation I responded the way I did because of the continued aggressive behavior,” Copeland said. “I thank God that I did not obstruct an officer where he had to take out his gun and shoot me.”
Bodycam footage from the incident, obtained by the MDJ through an Open Records Act request, shows police repeatedly asked Copeland to provide his driver’s license for over 10 minutes before he was placed in handcuffs as a result of refusing orders. Copeland never produced a driver's license.
In a statement responding to Copeland’s claims Wednesday, the Marietta Police Department said it is grateful to Marietta city leaders for investing in body and dash camera video systems a few years ago.
“We have nothing to add that the public cannot view for themselves on the video,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the department. “We are proud of the transparency body cameras have provided. As the local police department it is our job to protect and serve everyone within our community equally.”
Asked on Wednesday why he never showed his license to police, Copeland said he tried.
“I started reaching for my Gucci bag to get my license and while doing so, he (Officer Lukaszewicz) reached in and then asked me to get out of the truck, and as I was getting out of the truck, he yanked me out of the truck, pulled me out of the truck, and the two officers then used excessive force by pushing me up against the truck and put me in handcuffs while Officer Brown was threatening in the background to tase me at the same time,” Copeland said. “During my efforts to retrieve my license he (Officer Lukaszewicz) became more aggressive and demanding. I felt threatened by his hostile behavior as well as his actions and took proactive measures by calling 911 again and requesting for the watch commander to come out. This apparently irritated him and he stated 'you are wasting my time with this mess,' which made me even more anxious. He then escalated the situation by forcibly grabbing my door and pushing it up against my foot, which made me even more fearful, as a black African American male, for my life.”
Copeland explained how he called Marietta Police Department Deputy Chief Marty Ferrell from the scene because of his fear, and was relieved when Maj. Jake King turned up and took him out of handcuffs.
Copeland would not answer a question about whether he had, or would, make a formal complaint against the officers he said were hostile and aggressive toward him, but he mentioned other recent cases during the news conference.
“Within a relatively short period of time, I am now the third case where the Marietta Police Department has exhibited negative behavior and used excessive force toward citizens of color,” Copeland said.
He announced a “community conversation” would be planned, involving leaders of the Marietta Police Department, “in order to address the issues of negative police behavior that results from escalation, excessive use of force and a lack of cultural competency.”
“I’m councilman and chairman of public safety in the city of Marietta and I have a working relationship with the police department and the entire leadership,” he said. “I strongly feel that this matter could have really been mutually resolved at the conference table. The case has been settled, it’s over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.