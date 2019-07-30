A life saver to countless patients and a mentor to thousands of physicians, celebrated Marietta surgical oncologist Dr. Philip Israel will continue to have an impact in the wider Cobb community through the ongoing work at his clinic, close friends, peers and family members say.
Israel died Friday. He was 83. His funeral will be held in the Mayes Ward-Dobbins historic Marietta chapel at 7 p.m. Thursday, immediately following an hourlong visitation in the Church Street venue from 6 p.m. Both services are open to the public.
Born in 1936 in Edison, Georgia, Israel graduated high school from a class of 12 students and attended Emory University Medical School, where he did his surgical residency, a family-supplied obituary on the Mayes Ward-Dobbins website states, adding that Israel wanted to be a doctor from childhood.
“Philip never complained about anything, he always made sure everybody else was OK, he always put everybody else first,” his wife of 23 years, Cindy Israel, told the MDJ on Tuesday.
She said he loved riding horses at his horse farm in Buchanan, Georgia, which he’d had for 15 years, as well as spending time with his dogs.
“He was a wonderful husband, very committed to his family,” she said.
Israel served as an Air Force captain, based out of Fort Worth, Texas, from 1966 to 1968, then returned to his medical career, specializing in the development of oncologic breast surgery, relatives say.
He trained thousands of surgeons throughout his long career, offering them a wealth of knowledge and experience.
“He was a modern-day thinker well into his seventies and eighties,” breast surgeon Dr. Paulomi Shroff told the MDJ Tuesday. “He had a flexible and agile mind and would embrace new technology,” she said.
Shroff joined Israel’s practice — The Philip Israel Breast Center in Marietta — in 2006, and says he had excellent clinical judgement and a special way with patients.
“He was very good at incorporating new ideas with the medical wisdom he had acquired over the years, he was an accomplished out-of-the-box thinker and encouraged others to follow his example, and he was an extremely charming physician and his patients loved him,” Shroff said. “In their eyes he could do no wrong, and he in turn would ensure they got the best possible medical care.”
Israel authored a number of academic studies on breast cancer that were published in prominent medical journals, his family said.
He was a proud founding member and board chairman of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, a member of the Clinical Oncology Association of Georgia, a board member of the American Society of General Surgeons, a member of the Southeastern Surgical Congress and a member of the American College of Surgeons, where he served on the National Faculty for Stereotactic and Ultrasound Instruction, his biography on his clinic’s website states.
Patients of Israel’s, and their family members, have been publicly praising his care since his death, sharing well wishes and thanks on social media.
“He was a great man and a great doctor,” wrote Kathy Brogdon West on the Cobb County Grown Facebook page. “He was part of the team that took care of my mom back in 1974.”
Israel’s patient, Sharon Dine, posted “my beloved life saver, may you rest in eternal peace,” while Pat Couch Reese posted in Cobb County Grown “he was an awesome man and great doctor, he operated on my mother when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, my mom thought the world of him.”
Working with Israel was often light-hearted, despite the sensitive and sobering nature of the job, Shroff said.
“He had his little quirks and called every female aged from 5 to 95 ‘doll,’ and would tell his patients ‘don’t worry, it’s only us girls here in the office’ — himself included,” Shroff said, adding that Israel also joked he was too old to deal with things he’d rather not.
“He was a natural teacher and my mentor in breast surgery.”
Israel’s practice was named The Breast Center until about four years ago when it was renamed in his honor, staff said.
“Because he was a pioneer in breast surgery and the founder and heart and soul of the office,” Shroff said. “We wanted to make sure he knew how much we valued him while he was still alive and he got a kick out of seeing his name, even though he told us we didn’t really have to do it.”
She said Israel has left a significant void but his legacy will live on in the many people he taught about medicine and life.
Dr. Catherine Goodwin, also a breast surgeon at Israel’s clinic, said he was a wonderful doctor and mentor widely respected throughout the breast surgery community.
She worked with him for eight years and says she will miss his sense of humor and eating dinner with his family after work.
“He loved what he did more than anything else and he loved seeing his patients and the doctor-patient relationships he built over the years,” Goodwin told the MDJ.
Israel’s obituary states he loved Colorado and the landscape of the American West, and believed that a gentleman’s word and handshake meant everything.
“To those who knew him, he was a true Southern gentleman and the salt of the earth,” the obituary states. “To his patients who cared deeply for him, his impact on their lives will continue to ripple on through time. He will be remembered fondly by all whose lives he touched as a great and exceptional man.”
The family says Israel was preceded in death by his son, David Israel, and parents, William and Dorothy Baer Israel, and is survived by his wife and two other children, daughter Terri Israel and son Scott Israel.
More than two dozen people, mostly former patients and colleagues of Israel’s, have written about their experience with him on the funeral home’s online tribute page.
“He had the best bedside manners and I trusted him with my life,” Tina Walker posted Monday, when another patient, Mechelle Hall, wrote “I trusted him with my life and he saved it. He was a wonderful doctor and person.”
Dine also wrote on the tribute page, as a former patient, commenting that she and her husband were devastated to hear of Israel’s passing.
“Dr. Israel saved my life also,” Dine said, adding that he recommended a bottle of red wine as a pre-surgery calming method. “He was kind, compassionate and honest throughout my two-year ordeal. May he rest in eternal peace knowing how loved and wonderful he was.”
