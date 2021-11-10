Jordyn Loebech of Kennesaw brought three preteen children she was babysitting to Academy Sports in Kennesaw where Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson was scheduled to appear for a meet and greet with fans Wednesday. They were among scores of Braves fans who showed up only to learn the event had been canceled, with no explanation offered by store management.
Maggie Park, 7, and brother Will, 10, with father Phillip Park, from Acworth, hold baseballs they had hoped could be autographed by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson at a meet and greet at Academy Sports. The event was canceled, with no explanation offered by store management.
Maggie Park, 7, and brother Will, 10, with father Phillip Park, from Acworth, hold baseballs they had hoped could be autographed by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson at a meet and greet at Academy Sports. The event was canceled, with no explanation offered by store management.
KENNESAW — Scores of Atlanta Braves fans trickled into Academy Sports store Wednesday, armed with baseballs, posters and Braves jerseys. They hoped to have their photographs made with the World Series-winning Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and take home a cherished autograph.
But their eager anticipation turned to glum disappointment when they learned the hometown son's meet and greet advertised the day prior had been canceled only hours earlier.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to sharing a new date for this event soon," the store said in a Wednesday news release.
Store employees stationed at the front door had to explain his no-show, with a promise that the event would be rescheduled at a future date. Store management declined to comment further.
“I’m really bummed, because I took my kids out of school early so they could meet him and get an autograph,” said Linda Christy, of Kennesaw. Her three middle school children were looking forward to meeting their "hometown hero," but hope to see him if the event is rescheduled.
“He’ll be back, because he cares about this community,” said Jordyn Loebach, of Kennesaw, who was babysitting three preteen Braves fans. “They screamed in the car coming here, so it’s really disappointing that he couldn’t come. But it will happen another day, because that’s the kind of guy he is.”
