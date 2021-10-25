First United Methodist Church of Marietta's retired senior pastor, Sam Matthews, has been a Braves fan since before the team moved to Atlanta. After attending nearly every home game this year, he thinks they'll win it all.
“Emotions in baseball are important, and camaraderie, loving and appreciating and supporting a teammate, and the Braves seem to have done that,” Matthews said.
Matthews, who spent 47 years preaching and 15 years at the pulpit of Marietta First United Methodist Church, reckons he went to 77 or 78 of the Braves’ 80 regular season home games.
A Cobb County native, Matthews first started following the team when they were the Milwaukee Braves as a fan of legendary slugger Eddie Mathews, who he knew as a former Atlanta Crackers player. The Crackers were Atlanta’s minor league team until the Braves moved here in 1966. The Crackers moved to Richmond, Virginia, and later Gwinnett County. They now play as the Gwinnett Stripers.
“I played little league ball ... I just loved baseball, even then, and I knew that Eddie Mathews had played in Atlanta,” Matthews said. “And I read the paper every day when daddy brought it home from Lockheed, and turned to the sports page first to see what Milwaukee had done, and fell in love with them in (World Series-winning season) ’57.”
One of his prized possessions is a ball signed by Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews. Waiting in line to meet the players at Davison’s department store in downtown Atlanta in 1965 is still his favorite Braves memory, even though he attended the 1995 World Series.
“We (he and a friend) went over at 10 o'clock in the morning, and we stood and we were first in line,” Matthews said. “And I bought a baseball and Mathews and Aaron signed it. Together, they have more home runs as teammates than anybody, even Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.”
Last week, Matthews went to every home game of the National League Championship Series. He wouldn’t have been able to do that when he was preaching, but became a season ticket holder after retiring.
Family traditions
Stephen Matthews, the pastor's son, is just as excited about this postseason. After 22 years since the Braves last won a pennant, it’s fun to see the city and the team be rewarded, he said.
“I love it for Atlanta, and you know specifically, Cobb County. I think it's great,” Stephen Matthews said. “I think it showcases really one of our jewels in Atlanta and in Cobb.”
The younger Matthews, a Cobb resident and consultant, has always bonded over baseball with his father.
“It's just become a great way for me to honor that relationship with my dad … I'm 43 years old,” Stephen Matthews said. “I’m at the age where some of my friends don't have their dads around anymore. So, that relationship, and the opportunity that the Braves provide us to enjoy that relationship, I've become more and more appreciative of that. And I cherish the time that we spend together at Braves games, and then also, talking about the Braves.”
Stephen Matthews couldn’t pick a favorite Braves moment, but his most memorable experience was attending the 2012 Wild Card game and the infamous infield fly rule incident.
Sam Matthews has loved baseball since he was a child, and will sometimes pull over while driving when he passes a little league game. He loves sitting in the ballpark on a summer night. He loves the slow pace, letting a game play out as long as it takes.
The senior Matthews is a big fan of Truist Park and is impressed with the number of young people it attracts to the sport and the Braves fanbase. But he wishes that one of his congregants, the late Cobb Chairman Tim Lee, was around to see it.
Lee, who died in 2019, brokered the deal to bring the Braves to Cobb. He was voted out of office in 2016, with many seeing his loss as a repudiation of the way the Braves deal was negotiated and the $400 million in public funds used for the stadium.
“He knew he was in trouble when he made the deal, he knew it would be used against him, but I said at his funeral, he's one of those people who'd rather do the job than have the job … I wish Tim Lee could be here and see the World Series here,” Matthews said.
Winning the title would also be a fitting tribute to Hank Aaron, who Matthews called a “powerful gentleman.”
‘Who gets hot’
Matthews has enjoyed this postseason as much as any other he’s ever watched. He praised the “masterful” Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos for his late-season trades that breathed new life into the team after losing Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mike Soroka to injuries, and Marcell Ozuna to an arrest.
“I know Houston is good, but it depends on who gets hot, and the Braves have some hot hitters right now. I feel good,” Matthews said.
He also likes the Braves bullpen’s chances. Asked if he was lobbying the big man upstairs, Matthews said, “I don't think God gives one whit who wins the World Series,” later invoking a proverbial quote — “God is on the side of the strongest battalion. I think in baseball, God is on the side with the strongest bullpen.”
More than any other storyline, Matthews is inspired by Braves manager Brian Snitker, who spent decades in the organization before getting the opportunity to lead the team.
“He'd be a (minor league team) coach, and a new manager would come in and he'd get sent back down, but he stuck with it. … it's a great, great story, and I got emotional listening to him, what this meant to him, probably more than anybody else,” Matthews said.
Matthews spent much of Monday coordinating with his son, trying to buy World Series tickets. As of the MDJ’s deadline the duo hadn’t had luck, but were still trying. Matthews hopes to be there with his son and grandkids, sporting his $5 plastic pearls (his wife wouldn’t lend him the real ones).
“I just think it's their time,” Matthews said Monday. “So many things have gone together for them in spite of the difficulties. I think they've exhibited excellent character and camaraderie within the team. I think they're set for something really good.”
