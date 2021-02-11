Northbound traffic on I-75 north could be closed well into the evening rush hour after a multi-vehicle wreck that left at least one person dead.
The wreck is just north of Barrett Parkway on Interstate 75 and the Cobb police department's traffic unit was activated around 11:30 a.m., according to department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Delk.
Just before 1 p.m., Barrett Parkway on-ramps were closed, and Cobb Department of Transportation crews were diverting traffic from I-75 north to I-575, according to the county's social media pages. Nearby side streets including Cobb Parkway and Chastain and Shiloh roads were congested.
"It's a pretty bad wreck — multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer," Delk said, adding that "one or more vehicles are on fire."
I-75 will likely remain closed until after 7 p.m., the department said in a tweet. Investigators have yet to report the cause of the wreck, but Delk suggested Thursday's rain may have played a role.
"This type of weather is the worst, because people don't realize how dangerous the roads are," he said.
