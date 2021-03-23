SMYRNA — The Georgia Department of Transportation believes new express lanes on the northwest side of the perimeter will reduce congestion, but they aren’t expected to open for another decade.
The next step in the project is the public hearing open house phase, according to Tim Matthews, program manager for GDOT's Major Mobility Investment Program. The open house phase is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. Procurement is scheduled to begin in 2023 and construction is scheduled to start in 2026.
Matthews outlined the project to the Smyrna Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning.
New "Eastside" and "Top End" express lanes are also planned for Interstate 285, as well as for 400 north of I-285. All are part of the MMIP, a raft of road projects identified in 2016 to improve transportation as the state’s population continues to grow.
“By 2052, there's going to be an average daily traffic expectation of about 250,000 vehicles (on the westside corridor),” Matthews said. “Right now, there's 180,000 vehicles on this corridor. … With that kind of growth in traffic, you got to do something.”
Funded by public-private partnerships, the MMIP projects are projected to cost $11 billion, $5.2 billion of which will be spent on I-285 improvements.
Express lanes are meant to provide reliable trip times for those who use them and increase regional connectivity.
The interstate, which is more than 50 years old, had just two lanes on each side when it first opened. That number has since ballooned to five or six lanes on each side, depending on the section of highway.
“And guess what? We still have congestion,” Matthews said.
It wasn’t until the late 2000s that GDOT came to believe adding more lanes wouldn’t solve traffic problems, Matthews said. Studying states such as Texas and Florida, express lanes were identified as one of several projects to ease congestion. Expanding free high-occupancy-vehicle (HOV) lanes was examined, but “we found that people just do not want to pile up (into) a single car,” he said.
The express lanes, already in use on some Georgia interstates, include devices that read license plates and Peach Passes to charge motorists for using them. The price per mile increases with congestion, though the lanes are free for emergency services vehicles, public transit vehicles and registered van pools.
The lanes are only available for cars with fewer than six wheels — tractor-trailers are banned. Pickup trucks hauling trailers are also banned because the license plate readers cannot read the plates of the trucks, Matthews said.
The Northwest Corridor Express Lanes, which opened in 2018, run on I-75 and I-575 from just outside the perimeter out to Acworth. According to Matthews, they have increased traffic speeds by 20% and save motorists an hour of travel time in some cases.
The I-285 Westside Express Lanes will be on both sides of the highway on a 6.5-mile stretch of interstate. For the westside project, the lanes will be available from Donald Lee Holloway Parkway near Bankhead up to Paces Ferry Road in Vinings. The Top End Express lanes, technically a separate project but still under the MMIP umbrella, will run from Paces Ferry Road in the west to Henderson Road, near Northlake, in the east. The Eastside Express Lanes begin near Henderson Road and run down near Glenwood Road in Decatur.
The Eastside Express Lanes are slated for 2026 completion. The Top End lanes, meanwhile, are split into two projects. Those west of 400 are scheduled for 2032 completion, while the lanes east of 400 are scheduled for 2029 completion.
Westside Express Lanes will have both direct-merge access points and interchange access points. I-285 will not actually be adding lanes, but merely widening the inside lanes for use as express lanes.
Allowing free use for transit service providers, such as MARTA and CobbLinc, has improved those services, Matthews said, adding that providers had to adjust their schedules because buses were arriving at stops 15 minutes earlier than they did without the lanes.
The optional, tolled express lanes also carry benefits for people who don’t use them, Matthews said.
“Once we opened the [Northwest Corridor] system, we actually started seeing better travel times in the general-purpose lanes, because we freed up capacity … we didn’t think that was going to happen.”
