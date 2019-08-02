A two-mile stretch of Interstate 75 near Kennesaw will be subject to a lane closure over the weekend while contractors continue work on the Steve Frey Bridge deck for the Georgia Department of Transportation.
A southbound lane of I-75 will be closed between the Wade Green Road and Chastain Road exits from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
GDOT issued a press release about the work Friday, stating the lane closure is necessary for the Steve Frey Bridge deck rehabilitation project.
Crews will be demolishing bridge decking and installing a temporary barrier wall, the agency said.
“Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, pay attention and watch for workers,” GDOT said Friday.
Drivers can get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 mobile phone application.
