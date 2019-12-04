Interstate 285 southbound reopened at about 7 p.m., three hours after the discovery of a dead man in a car near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the border with Vinings.
In a statement, Senior Police Officer TaSheena Brown with the Atlanta Police Department said police were called at about 4 p.m. in reference to a person shot.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male in a vehicle on the shoulder of the expressway with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest,” she said. “He was not alert, conscious or breathing and was pronounced deceased on scene. The shooter, who was in another vehicle on the expressway, remained on scene and was placed into custody. Homicide investigators have been notified and will be responding. The investigation continues.”
Though the incident occurred in Fulton County, the impact was felt throughout Cobb County with long backups, according to the Cobb County government.
Brown confirmed a suspect was in custody and said the suspect was in a different car than the victim at the time of the shooting, but further details were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.