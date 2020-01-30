Motorists are reminded to avoid Interstate 285 in Cobb and Fulton counties over the weekend, or risk travel delays as a result of lane closures, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The interstate will have two northbound right lanes closed between I-20 and the Chattahoochee River, and two southbound right lanes closed between Hollowell Parkway and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.