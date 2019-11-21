Lane closures are set to continue on Interstate 75 this weekend, according to state transportation officials.
Contractors with the Georgia Department of Transportation are expected to install lane closures on I-75 southbound for work on the highway's southbound bridge over Barrett Parkway in Cobb.
Weather permitting, a single left lane will be closed on I-75 southbound in proximity of the Barrett Parkway overpass from 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, according to GDOT spokesperson Tori Brown.
"This project will provide rehabilitation of the I-75 northbound and southbound bridges over Barrett Parkway, including bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts and painting of the superstructures," Brown said in a news release. She said the $4.28 million project is scheduled for completion by March 31.
Transportation officials say message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming lane closures.
Motorists are advised to expect delays, use signed detours and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Motorists can also get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511 or visiting 511ga.org.
