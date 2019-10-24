Lanes on Interstate 75 southbound will be closed this weekend near the bridge over Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, for work on a Georgia Department of Transportation project.
GDOT contractors will close a single right lane on I-75 southbound at the Barrett Parkway overbridge to repair the deck, replace bolts and joints, and paint the structure, the state agency stated in a press release Thursday.
This work, between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, will be weather permitting, GDOT said.
“This $4.3 million project is scheduled for completion on March 31, 2020,” the press release stated.
GDOT said message boards along the road will warn motorists in advance of upcoming lane closures.
“Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones,” the agency said. “Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.”
Motorists can call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app for road condition status updates.
