Travel could be delayed around Kennesaw this weekend when the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to close one lane at a time along 1.8 miles of Interstate 75 southbound between the exits for Chastain and Wade Green roads.
The lane closures are needed to repair the Steve Frey Bridge deck, GDOT said in a press release Friday.
“These closures will help ensure the safety of work crews and drivers as crews demolish bridge decking and applying polymer overlay to the structure,” the press release stated.
Weather permitting, the lane closures will be in place between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.
“Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones,” GDOT said.
