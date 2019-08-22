Cobb Police are investigating a midday crash on Interstate 285 northbound Thursday that left a Marietta man with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the two-vehicle crash happened about 12:22 p.m. south of Paces Ferry Road when a red 2006 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 49-year-old Marko Stulic of Marietta moved two lanes to the right but struck the rear of red 2015 Kenworth truck pulling a flatbed trailer as it slowed for traffic ahead of it.
The tractor-trailer was being driven by 22-year-old Justin Osborne of Cumming, and after the front of the Chevrolet struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, it began a counter-clockwise spin before stopping and blocking the third and fourth lanes.
The force of the collision pushed the tractor-trailer forward, but Osborne was able to bring it to a stop without striking any other vehicles, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesperson for Cobb Police.
Stulic was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while Osborne was not seriously injured, Delk said.
Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
