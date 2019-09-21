Cobb County is set to get the largest piece of the $45 million pie after the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 21 rehabilitation and resurfacing contracts for statewide transportation projects.
The largest single investment contract in the bunch, worth $5 million, was awarded to Florida-based S&D Industrial Painting, Inc. to rehab nine Interstate 75 bridges in Cobb County.
According to GDOT, the I-75 bridges that will be spruced up are:
- Canton Road over I-75 in Marietta
- South Marietta Parkway over I-75 in Marietta
- Delk Road over I-75 in Marietta
- I-75 over Banberry Road near Franklin Gateway in Marietta
- I-75 over Dickson Road between Canton Road and Bells Ferry in Marietta
- I-75 over Bells Ferry Road in Marietta
- I-75 over Noonday Creek near Town Center
- Wade Green Road over I-75 in Kennesaw
- Allgood Road over I-75 in Marietta
All nine bridges are set to get a fresh cleaning and a new coat of paint. All except the Wade Green bridge are also set to receive repairs including joint replacement and application of an epoxy designed to extend the life of the bridge decks.
In a separate project, Tyrone-based Massana was the lowest bidder at $1.7 million for another bridge rehab project at locations on Interstate 285 in Cobb and Fulton counties.
Here are those bridges in Cobb County:
- I-285 over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in south Cobb
- I-285 over Church Road in south Cobb
- I-285 over CSX Railroad in south Cobb
- I-285 over I-75
- I-285 over the I-285 ramp to I-75
- I-285 over Powers Ferry Rd in south Cobb
This work on these bridges is set to include epoxy application and joint repair.
GDOT documents show an expected completion date of Oct. 31, 2020 for all of these projects. Lane closures are expected, but dates have not yet been announced.
“Lane closures will impact users, but we do not have specific details on that yet,” said GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.